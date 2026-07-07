Rivera Paradise House / AtelierM

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Houses • Architects: AtelierM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: AtelierM

Lead Architect: Matias Mosquera

Category: Houses

Design Team: Camila Gianicolo, Cristian Grasso

Technical Team: Marcelo Vita

Landscape Architecture: Valeria Lennon

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Marcelo Mastropietro

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Text description provided by the architects. Rivera Paradise emerges from an extreme urban condition: a small lot between party walls, located in Coghlan, within a historical protection area that required the preservation of part of the existing construction. Instead of viewing this restriction as a limitation, the project transforms it into a starting point. The house works with what is inherited—the lightweight concrete blocks, the exposed brick walls, and the material memory of the site—to create contemporary architecture that does not erase the past but incorporates it as an active part of the new living experience.