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Rivera Paradise House / AtelierM

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Rivera Paradise House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodRivera Paradise House / AtelierM - Image 3 of 27Rivera Paradise House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteRivera Paradise House / AtelierM - Image 5 of 27Rivera Paradise House / AtelierM - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
  • Architects: AtelierM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AtelierM
  • Lead Architect: Matias Mosquera
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Camila Gianicolo, Cristian Grasso
  • Technical Team: Marcelo Vita
  • Landscape Architecture: Valeria Lennon
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Marcelo Mastropietro
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© AtelierM

Text description provided by the architects. Rivera Paradise emerges from an extreme urban condition: a small lot between party walls, located in Coghlan, within a historical protection area that required the preservation of part of the existing construction. Instead of viewing this restriction as a limitation, the project transforms it into a starting point. The house works with what is inherited—the lightweight concrete blocks, the exposed brick walls, and the material memory of the site—to create contemporary architecture that does not erase the past but incorporates it as an active part of the new living experience.

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Cite: "Rivera Paradise House / AtelierM" [Rivera Paradise / AtelierM] 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054061/rivera-paradise-house-atelierm> ISSN 0719-8884

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