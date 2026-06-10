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Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR

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Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR - Interior PhotographyArt Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR - Image 3 of 44Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteArt Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR - Exterior Photography, ConcreteArt Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Educational Architecture
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: STUDIO BLUR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  519
  • Design Team: Aurelio Peñaherrera, Juan Sebastián Cardona, Darwin Sánchez
  • Structural Engineer: Momentum – David Andrade
  • Mechanical / Plumbing Engineer: HYDROGROUP
  • Construction: STUDIO BLUR (Aurelio Peñaherrera, Juan Sebastián Cardona, Darwin Sánchez, Luis Curay, Guillermo Curay)
  • Client: Sociedad de Madres Salesianas
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
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Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© JAG Studio

"Which of us bears the greater blame?"  This poignant question concludes a letter written by La Roche to Janereth, where he reproached the young architect for creating something beyond his initial request.

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Cite: "Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR" [Edificio de Arte – Unidad Educativa Cardenal Spellman / STUDIO BLUR] 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042211/art-building-cardenal-spellman-educational-unit-studio-blur> ISSN 0719-8884

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