Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR

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Quito, Ecuador
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Architects: STUDIO BLUR
- Area: 519 m²
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- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Aurelio Peñaherrera, Juan Sebastián Cardona, Darwin Sánchez
- Structural Engineer: Momentum – David Andrade
- Mechanical / Plumbing Engineer: HYDROGROUP
- Construction: STUDIO BLUR (Aurelio Peñaherrera, Juan Sebastián Cardona, Darwin Sánchez, Luis Curay, Guillermo Curay)
- Client: Sociedad de Madres Salesianas
- City: Quito
- Country: Ecuador
"Which of us bears the greater blame?" This poignant question concludes a letter written by La Roche to Janereth, where he reproached the young architect for creating something beyond his initial request.