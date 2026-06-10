Art Building – Cardenal Spellman Educational Unit / STUDIO BLUR

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Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Aurelio Peñaherrera, Juan Sebastián Cardona, Darwin Sánchez

Structural Engineer: Momentum – David Andrade

Mechanical / Plumbing Engineer: HYDROGROUP

Construction: STUDIO BLUR (Aurelio Peñaherrera, Juan Sebastián Cardona, Darwin Sánchez, Luis Curay, Guillermo Curay)

Client: Sociedad de Madres Salesianas

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

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"Which of us bears the greater blame?" This poignant question concludes a letter written by La Roche to Janereth, where he reproached the young architect for creating something beyond his initial request.