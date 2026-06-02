Castela House / BIRI

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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Amanda Castilho, Gabriella Sevilha, Julia Galindo, Luiza Reis e Lima, Thomáz Marcatto, Tiago Nogueira, Maria Luiza Cordeiro
- Execution: Geraldo Furtado de Oliveira Filho
- Drilling And Earthmoving: Ariwá
- Stabilization And Containment Project: Pedro dos Reis Filho
- Complementary Projects: Adir Moreira
- Landscape Design: Juliano Borin
- Lighting Design: Jéssica Machado
- Real Estate Regularization: IMA projetos
- Metal Structure: Techneaço, Y&D engenharia
- Elevator: Vertline
- City: Belo Horizonte
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The story of this residence begins before the project itself: we assisted the clients in acquiring a plot of land that, due to its pronounced topographic characteristics, offered an accessible price within the family's budget. The lot nonetheless brought together essential attributes — favorable access conditions, a privileged relationship with the natural landscape, and proximity to the family's urban routines — making the land+construction equation both viable and strategic.