Castela House / BIRI

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Houses • Belo Horizonte, Brazil Architects: BIRI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 332 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Lead Architects: Marcos Franchini, Nattalia Bom Conselho

Category: Houses

Design Team: Amanda Castilho, Gabriella Sevilha, Julia Galindo, Luiza Reis e Lima, Thomáz Marcatto, Tiago Nogueira, Maria Luiza Cordeiro

Execution: Geraldo Furtado de Oliveira Filho

Drilling And Earthmoving: Ariwá

Stabilization And Containment Project: Pedro dos Reis Filho

Complementary Projects: Adir Moreira

Landscape Design: Juliano Borin

Lighting Design: Jéssica Machado

Real Estate Regularization: IMA projetos

Metal Structure: Techneaço, Y&D engenharia

Elevator: Vertline

City: Belo Horizonte

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The story of this residence begins before the project itself: we assisted the clients in acquiring a plot of land that, due to its pronounced topographic characteristics, offered an accessible price within the family's budget. The lot nonetheless brought together essential attributes — favorable access conditions, a privileged relationship with the natural landscape, and proximity to the family's urban routines — making the land+construction equation both viable and strategic.