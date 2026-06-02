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Castela House / BIRI

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Castela House / BIRI - Exterior PhotographyCastela House / BIRI - Exterior Photography, GardenCastela House / BIRI - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairCastela House / BIRI - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCastela House / BIRI - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: BIRI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  332
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architects: Marcos Franchini, Nattalia Bom Conselho
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Amanda Castilho, Gabriella Sevilha, Julia Galindo, Luiza Reis e Lima, Thomáz Marcatto, Tiago Nogueira, Maria Luiza Cordeiro
  • Execution: Geraldo Furtado de Oliveira Filho
  • Drilling And Earthmoving: Ariwá
  • Stabilization And Containment Project: Pedro dos Reis Filho
  • Complementary Projects: Adir Moreira
  • Landscape Design: Juliano Borin
  • Lighting Design: Jéssica Machado
  • Real Estate Regularization: IMA projetos
  • Metal Structure: Techneaço, Y&D engenharia
  • Elevator: Vertline
  • City: Belo Horizonte
  • Country: Brazil
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Castela House / BIRI - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The story of this residence begins before the project itself: we assisted the clients in acquiring a plot of land that, due to its pronounced topographic characteristics, offered an accessible price within the family's budget. The lot nonetheless brought together essential attributes — favorable access conditions, a privileged relationship with the natural landscape, and proximity to the family's urban routines — making the land+construction equation both viable and strategic.

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Cite: "Castela House / BIRI" [Casa Castela / BIRI] 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041934/castela-house-biri> ISSN 0719-8884

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