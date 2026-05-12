Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ

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Category: Elementary & Middle School

Schematic Design: Wu Chao, Wang Siwen, Yao Junwei, Hong Bo, An Jiaojiao

Architecture: Zhang Yinghao, Luo Cheng, Yang Zaibin, Sui Yuan, Wei Liuhua

Structure: Liu Chen, Lin Wenming, Wang Li, Yu Ziliang, Zhou Wenxiang

Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: Deng Wen,Chen Liwei, Zhong Yuxin, Hu Ting, Su Luming, Zhou Jinlei

Project Management: Xiao Liwen

Clients: Shenzhen Futian District Education Bureau

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Finding Nature Within the Concrete Forest - In terms of its relationship with nature, the site presents a striking contradiction. Although located next to Shenzhen Central Park, the campus is separated from it by surrounding high-rise residential towers, which form a barrier between the park and the school. The project therefore began with a fundamental question: how can nature be brought back into the everyday life of the campus?