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Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ

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Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ - Exterior PhotographyShenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ - Image 3 of 24Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ - Image 4 of 24Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ - Interior Photography, GardenShenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Schematic Design: Wu Chao, Wang Siwen, Yao Junwei, Hong Bo, An Jiaojiao
  • Architecture: Zhang Yinghao, Luo Cheng, Yang Zaibin, Sui Yuan, Wei Liuhua
  • Structure: Liu Chen, Lin Wenming, Wang Li, Yu Ziliang, Zhou Wenxiang
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: Deng Wen,Chen Liwei, Zhong Yuxin, Hu Ting, Su Luming, Zhou Jinlei
  • Project Management: Xiao Liwen
  • Clients: Shenzhen Futian District Education Bureau
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ - Exterior Photography
© Yu Bai

Finding Nature Within the Concrete Forest - In terms of its relationship with nature, the site presents a striking contradiction. Although located next to Shenzhen Central Park, the campus is separated from it by surrounding high-rise residential towers, which form a barrier between the park and the school. The project therefore began with a fundamental question: how can nature be brought back into the everyday life of the campus?

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Cite: "Shenzhen Hongling Education Group Huafu Experimental School / UASZ" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041361/shenzhen-hongling-education-group-huafu-experimental-school-uasz> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yu Bai

深圳红岭教育集团华富实验学校 / 深总院环境院

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