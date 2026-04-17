ZGF Architects Nears Completion of Los Angeles Air and Space Center Housing Space Shuttle Endeavour

Save this picture! Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center by ZGF Architects, 2026. Image © Mike Kelley

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where visitors of all ages can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and large-format films. The Center and IMAX Theater are located in the historic Los Angeles Exposition Park, where an expansion has been under construction since June 2022. The new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, designed by ZGF Architects, is a 200,000-square-foot addition that will nearly double the Science Center's educational exhibit space. The building was completed on April 13, 2026. Its centerpiece is the retired NASA spacecraft Space Shuttle Endeavour, used for missions from 1992 until its 25th and final mission in 2011.

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In contrast to the brick cladding of the existing building, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center's design is inspired by the aerodynamic geometry of NASA spacecraft. The shuttle now stands within the new building, wrapped in a 2,000-ton tower, while the lower portion features two tiers of textured metal that cantilever over the entry plaza. Its curvilinear stainless-steel exterior peaks at 200 feet, making it recognizable across the city and offering unobstructed views of the space shuttle and other aerospace artifacts inside.

The building houses a collection of 100 aerospace artifacts, integrated with 100 new hands-on exhibits, promoting active learning through discovery. Its three multi-level galleries, the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, the Korean Air Aviation Gallery, and the Kent Kresa Space Gallery, are designed to showcase the scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe to visitors of all ages. The completion follows the lifting of the Space Shuttle Endeavour into its full-stack vertical configuration, at nearly 200 feet tall, in early 2024, when it was mated with real solid rocket boosters and ET-94, the last remaining flight-qualified external tank.

Over the four years of this large-scale construction project, approximately 1,500 workers across multiple disciplines and trades helped realize the vision for the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. With the building construction now finished, the installation of historic artifacts and interactive exhibition spaces is underway. This phase is expected to continue for several months before the opening of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the date of which has not yet been announced.

At the outset of this project we challenged ourselves to achieve something that has neverbeen done before: to design the only place in the world for the public to see a space shuttlein launch position. We are proud todeliver an iconic architecture that translates the California Science Center's moonshot ambition into an approachable experience that feels welcoming, immersive, and engaging to all. - Ted Hyman, ZGF Architects

Other recent news from Los Angeles includes the comprehensive modernization program of the Getty Center, marking its most significant transformation since its opening in 1997. The campus will be temporarily closed to the public through spring 2028 to accommodate the planned works. The High Museum of Art in Atlanta is presenting Isamu Noguchi: "I Am Not a Designer" from April 10 to August 2, 2026, an exhibition examining Noguchi's design work across sculpture, furniture, lighting, landscape, and stage design. WEISS/MANFREDI has revealed updated plans for the ongoing transformation of the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, a comprehensive redesign that integrates the museum, landscape, and active excavation areas into a continuous public and research-oriented campus.