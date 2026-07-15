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Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing

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Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing - Exterior PhotographyShanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing - Exterior Photography, FacadeShanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing - Interior PhotographyShanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing - Image 5 of 23Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing - More Images+ 18

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Elementary & Middle School
Shanghai, China
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Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School is the only chess-specialized school in Shanghai. With its growth, the original campus could no longer meet functional needs. The Jing'an District government decided to build a new campus during the urban renewal of Suhewan area. The site is bordered by a mature residential community to the north and Xiangdong Middle School to the east, while the west and south are both plots for future development.

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Cite: "Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing" 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039555/shanghai-qiyuan-experimental-primary-school-atelier-archmixing> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Qingshan Wu

上海棋院实验小学 / 阿科米星建筑设计事务所

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