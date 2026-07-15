Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing

•
Shanghai, China
-
Architects: Atelier Archmixing
- Area: 25080 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Qingshan Wu
-
Lead Architects: Zhuang Shen, Zhu Jie
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Design Team: Zheng Yong, Li Lide, Qiu Mei, Li Jiahong, Deng Jian, Sun Quan, Zhang Jie, Chen Pengyu, Liu Qian, Du Qingxian, Xu Xiaomai, Han Kailun, Kong Ruiqing, Wang Yiyu, Huang Ting, Tang Meng, Wang Jian, Wu Jiaqin, Jiang Jinyi
- Facade Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Clients: Jing'an District Education Bureau
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School is the only chess-specialized school in Shanghai. With its growth, the original campus could no longer meet functional needs. The Jing'an District government decided to build a new campus during the urban renewal of Suhewan area. The site is bordered by a mature residential community to the north and Xiangdong Middle School to the east, while the west and south are both plots for future development.