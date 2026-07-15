Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School / Atelier Archmixing

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Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Qiyuan Experimental Primary School is the only chess-specialized school in Shanghai. With its growth, the original campus could no longer meet functional needs. The Jing'an District government decided to build a new campus during the urban renewal of Suhewan area. The site is bordered by a mature residential community to the north and Xiangdong Middle School to the east, while the west and south are both plots for future development.