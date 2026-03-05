Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath

+ 29

Category: Schools, Sustainability

Project Lead: Ar. Rajesh Suthar

Design Director: Ar. Vijay Patel

Architect: Ar. Rahul Venugopal, Ar. Drashti Bhavsar, Ar. Lipi Maun, Ar. Gunja Rupareliya

MEPF: Jhaveri Associates

City: Chennai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the dense urban fabric of Chennai, the Shiv Nader School reconceives the educational campus as a porous landscape shaped by ecology, climate, and cultural memory. Rather than clearing the site, the project is organized around one of its most defining features: the abundance of existing trees. The architecture is fragmented into small, modular buildings. The plan hence draws inspiration from the local cuisine, or the local Chettinad thali, where diverse elements are unified on a single banana leaf. Similarly, the campus is composed of multiple buildings brought together under sweeping roofs that respond to both climate and culture.