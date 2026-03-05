Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath

-
Architects: Vastushilpa Sangath
- Area: 40453 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Edmund Sumner, Kshitij Wadhwa
-
Manufacturers: Kalzip, Armstrong, Jaquar, Kajaria, Piccolo Mosaics, Somany
-
Lead Architects: Rajeev Kathpalia
-
Structure Consultant: Manjunath consultants, Manjunath & Co.
-
-
-
-
- Category: Schools, Sustainability
- Project Lead: Ar. Rajesh Suthar
- Design Director: Ar. Vijay Patel
- Architect: Ar. Rahul Venugopal, Ar. Drashti Bhavsar, Ar. Lipi Maun, Ar. Gunja Rupareliya
- MEPF: Jhaveri Associates
- City: Chennai
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set within the dense urban fabric of Chennai, the Shiv Nader School reconceives the educational campus as a porous landscape shaped by ecology, climate, and cultural memory. Rather than clearing the site, the project is organized around one of its most defining features: the abundance of existing trees. The architecture is fragmented into small, modular buildings. The plan hence draws inspiration from the local cuisine, or the local Chettinad thali, where diverse elements are unified on a single banana leaf. Similarly, the campus is composed of multiple buildings brought together under sweeping roofs that respond to both climate and culture.