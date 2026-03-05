Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath

Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath - Image 2 of 34Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath - Image 3 of 34Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath - Image 4 of 34Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath - Image 5 of 34Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools, Sustainability
Chennai, India
  • Project Lead: Ar. Rajesh Suthar
  • Design Director: Ar. Vijay Patel
  • Architect: Ar. Rahul Venugopal, Ar. Drashti Bhavsar, Ar. Lipi Maun, Ar. Gunja Rupareliya
  • MEPF: Jhaveri Associates
  • City: Chennai
  • Country: India
Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath - Image 7 of 34
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the dense urban fabric of Chennai, the Shiv Nader School reconceives the educational campus as a porous landscape shaped by ecology, climate, and cultural memory. Rather than clearing the site, the project is organized around one of its most defining features: the abundance of existing trees. The architecture is fragmented into small, modular buildings. The plan hence draws inspiration from the local cuisine, or the local Chettinad thali, where diverse elements are unified on a single banana leaf. Similarly, the campus is composed of multiple buildings brought together under sweeping roofs that respond to both climate and culture.

Vastushilpa Sangath
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSustainabilityIndia

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSustainabilityIndia
Cite: "Shiv Nadar School / Vastushilpa Sangath" 05 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039146/shiv-nadar-school-vastushilpa-sangath> ISSN 0719-8884

