The Lab / VAK architecten

•
Antwerpen, Belgium
-
Architects: VAK architecten
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Tim Van de Velde
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Sven Verbruggen, Aäron Schuerman
- Design Team: VAK architecten
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Filip Van de Voorde
- City: Antwerpen
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. At the request of the Department of Biology at the Faculty of Sciences, University of Antwerp, a new research hangar is being designed for biological studies on sea and river water in relation to air, soil, and maritime biotopes.