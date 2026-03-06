The Lab / VAK architecten

+ 20

Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Sven Verbruggen, Aäron Schuerman

Design Team: VAK architecten

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Filip Van de Voorde

City: Antwerpen

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. At the request of the Department of Biology at the Faculty of Sciences, University of Antwerp, a new research hangar is being designed for biological studies on sea and river water in relation to air, soil, and maritime biotopes.