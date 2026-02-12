Awawa Interactive Science Museum / Morphism

+ 24

Category: Museums & Exhibit, Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Design Coordination And Creative Direction: Morphism

Design Team: Aquiles Jarrin, Bernardo Jarrin

Museography And Graphic Design: Karina Barragan

Production: Proyectil

Executive Design: Paulina Flores

Client: Fundación Museos de la Ciudad de Quito

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Historical Facts "La Industrial" Textile Factory - AWAWA is developed in the old factory "La Industrial." Built in the mid-20th century, the factory was one of the city's most prominent textile manufacturing complexes.