Awawa Interactive Science Museum / Morphism

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Museums & Exhibit, Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Morphism
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG Studio
  • Design Coordination And Creative Direction: Morphism
  • Design Team: Aquiles Jarrin, Bernardo Jarrin
  • Museography And Graphic Design: Karina Barragan
  • Production: Proyectil
  • Executive Design: Paulina Flores
  • Client: Fundación Museos de la Ciudad de Quito
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
© JAG Studio

Historical Facts "La Industrial" Textile Factory - AWAWA is developed in the old factory "La Industrial." Built in the mid-20th century, the factory was one of the city's most prominent textile manufacturing complexes.

Top #Tags