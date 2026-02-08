Uzbekistan Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / ATELIER BRÜCKNER

-
Architects: ATELIER BRÜCKNER
- Area: 1272 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Josef Šindelka
-
Lead Architects: Shirin Frangoul-Brückner, Jannis Renner, Nils Scheffler, Irina Stepanova, Kathrin-Milic Grunwald
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center
- Design Team: Sayaka Koike
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: NÜSSLI Group, medienprojekt p2, Tamschick Media+Space
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: KLEE Technisches Planungsbüro
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Rising from the ground as a cultivated landscape of learning, the Uzbekistan Pavilion "Garden of Knowledge" at Expo 2025 Osaka translates national transformation into a spatial and material narrative.