World
Uzbekistan Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / ATELIER BRÜCKNER

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: ATELIER BRÜCKNER
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1272
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Josef Šindelka
  • Lead Architects: Shirin Frangoul-Brückner, Jannis Renner, Nils Scheffler, Irina Stepanova, Kathrin-Milic Grunwald
Uzbekistan Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / ATELIER BRÜCKNER - Exterior Photography
© Josef Šindelka

Text description provided by the architects. Rising from the ground as a cultivated landscape of learning, the Uzbekistan Pavilion "Garden of Knowledge" at Expo 2025 Osaka translates national transformation into a spatial and material narrative.

ATELIER BRÜCKNER
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerJapan

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerJapan
Cite: "Uzbekistan Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / ATELIER BRÜCKNER" 08 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038574/uzbekistan-pavilion-expo-2025-osaka-atelier-bruckner> ISSN 0719-8884

