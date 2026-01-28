Experimentation, Learning, and Evolution in Architectural Design: Get to Know WORKac

Save this picture! Miami Museum Garage by WORKac + Nicolas Buffe + Clavel Arquitectos + K/R and J. MAYER. H.. Image © Imagen Subliminal

WORKac is a New York-based firm founded in 2003 by Amale Andraos and Dan Wood. The firm has always believed in "the power of architecture and design to engage in environmental and social concerns, and to create new possibilities for the future." In that sense, the firm's principals define their approach to architecture as a constant evolution. For them, it is a continuous process of learning, questioning, and relearning, which is nurtured through the firm's engagement in local culture, climates, and histories, as well as discourse in the fields of ecology, landscape, and urbanism. In this way, they are able to bring these topics together with a focus on public, cultural, and civic projects that aim to reinvent how people live, work, and experience the world.

Both founders maintain a heavy presence in academia; Andraos is the Dean Emeritus of Columbia GSAPP, and Wood has held various visiting professorships at Yale and Princeton. This has allowed them to be part of publications on research topics like The Arab City: Architecture and Representation, co-edited by Amale Andraos and Nora Akawi, which offers a look at contemporary architecture and urbanism from the Middle East. They have also published their works in numerous international magazines, as well as their own books, including the most recent: Buildings for People and Plants, published in 2025.