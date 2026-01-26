Neighborhood in Paris - Media Library and Family Flats, Student Residence, and Social Housing Units / La Architectures + Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes + Nicolas Hugoo Architecture

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. Nicolas Hugoo Architecture has completed 36 social housing units, LA Architectures a media library and 75 family flats, and the atelier Régis Roudil has completed a student residence hall with 75 flats in the Paul Bourget neighborhood of the 13th arrondissement in Paris. The operation to upgrade the Paul-Bourget neighborhood began in 2014, aiming to break the isolation of the site and ensure the lasting improvement of the cityscape for its inhabitants. Led by Elogie Siempand Semapa and designed by Urban Act, this ambitious urban renewal project achieved the creation of a new generation of flats on this 4-hectare site and restored the presence of greenery and biodiversity.