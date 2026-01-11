Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  TOYOTA Research and Development Center / Nikken Sekkei

TOYOTA Research and Development Center / Nikken Sekkei

TOYOTA Research and Development Center / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  46003
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • Category: Offices
  • Lead Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • Main Scope: Nikken Sekkei Ltd (concept design, design supervision); Shimizu Corporation (design development)
  • Jv, Joint Design, Supervision, Consulting: SINOPEC Shanghai Engineering Co., Ltd.application design; Shanghai X'roots Consultant for Investment Co., Ltd.（planning); China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.（supervision）
  • Construction Contractor: Shimizu Corporation (China) Limited
  • Architecture Offices: Shimizu Corporation
  • Interior: Field Four Design Office
  • Client: oyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
TOYOTA Research and Development Center / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Shimizu Corporation

"Innovation Park" – This R&D facility, established by Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in Jiading District, Shanghai, China, is a research and development hub dedicated to advancing cutting-edge research in areas such as autonomous driving in order to realize a "mobility society" in China. The facility is designed as an 'innovation park'—a park-like environment that embraces both nature and society, fostering harmony between people and the environment while enabling collaboration among researchers and other workers.

Nikken Sekkei
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesChina
Cite: "TOYOTA Research and Development Center / Nikken Sekkei" 11 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037670/toyota-research-and-development-center-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

