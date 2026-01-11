TOYOTA Research and Development Center / Nikken Sekkei

+ 28

Offices • Shanghai, China Architects: Nikken Sekkei

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 46003 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Category: Offices

Lead Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Main Scope: Nikken Sekkei Ltd (concept design, design supervision); Shimizu Corporation (design development)

Jv, Joint Design, Supervision, Consulting: SINOPEC Shanghai Engineering Co., Ltd.application design; Shanghai X'roots Consultant for Investment Co., Ltd.（planning); China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.（supervision）

Construction Contractor: Shimizu Corporation (China) Limited

Architecture Offices: Shimizu Corporation

Interior: Field Four Design Office

Client: oyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

"Innovation Park" – This R&D facility, established by Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in Jiading District, Shanghai, China, is a research and development hub dedicated to advancing cutting-edge research in areas such as autonomous driving in order to realize a "mobility society" in China. The facility is designed as an 'innovation park'—a park-like environment that embraces both nature and society, fostering harmony between people and the environment while enabling collaboration among researchers and other workers.