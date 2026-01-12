Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Schwarzman Center for the Humanities - University of Oxford / Hopkins Architects

Schwarzman Center for the Humanities - University of Oxford / Hopkins Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Research Center, Educational Architecture, University
Oxford, United Kingdom
Schwarzman Center for the Humanities - University of Oxford / Hopkins Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. The Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities marks a step-change for Oxford, consolidating the Humanities into a critical mass of teaching, research, and outreach. For the city, it introduces within the building a new public "street" and a major cultural venue, embodying collaboration as a foundation of its design.

About this office
Hopkins Architects
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited Kingdom

Cite: "Schwarzman Center for the Humanities - University of Oxford / Hopkins Architects" 12 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037556/schwarzman-center-for-the-humanities-university-of-oxford-hopkins-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

