Schwarzman Center for the Humanities - University of Oxford / Hopkins Architects

-
Architects: Hopkins Architects
- Area: 25300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simon Kennedy, Hufton+Crow, French + Tye
- Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture, University
- Design Team: Hopkins Architects
- City: Oxford
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. The Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities marks a step-change for Oxford, consolidating the Humanities into a critical mass of teaching, research, and outreach. For the city, it introduces within the building a new public "street" and a major cultural venue, embodying collaboration as a foundation of its design.