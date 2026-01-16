The Packer Collegiate Institute Garden House School / WXY Architecture + Urban Design

•
Brooklyn, United States
-
Architects: WXY Architecture + Urban Design
- Area: 17250 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Albert Vecerka/Esto
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: WXY architecture + urban design
- City: Brooklyn
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Garden House is a light-filled, mass-timber hub for The Packer Collegiate Institute's Lower School, designed for the joy of its students and the ease of those who teach and care for them. The first major capital project to emerge from WXY architecture + urban design's 2022 Facilities Master Plan for the pre-K-12 school, the 17,250-square-foot extension addition unifies a historic, but spatially fragmented, campus and proposes a forward-looking, sustainable vision for educational design.