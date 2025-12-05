Beyond the Limits of the Project: The Architectural Potential of Extruded Ceramic Tiles

All architecture is grounded in the earth. This pliant, resilient raw material is the origin of extruded ceramic tiles—clay transformed from its natural state into an architectural solution without relinquishing any of its authenticity. Exagres' work is rooted in this natural material, carefully transforming the clay with skillful precision and guiding it on this journey rather than forcing it.

Extrusion is more than just an industrial technique; it is a philosophy and a process that preserves the density, thickness, and memory of the clay, maintaining its intrinsic essence in the creation of high-precision building materials. This fidelity to the raw material defines Exagres, showcasing its authenticity, rigor, and expertise.

Extruded tiles are exactly what their name implies: structural clay, fired for architectural purposes. The beauty of extruded tiles lies in the authenticity of the material and the intelligent way it adapts to spaces.

Seamless In-and-Out Continuity: Using Tiles as a Linking Thread

Modern architecture aims for continuity rather than contrast. Extruded tiles make this possible: the same tiles can be seamlessly used both indoors and outdoors, successfully bridging transitions of any kind. In this way, both technical coherence and visual unity are ensured.

Exagres' range of in-and-out solutions—made up of floor tiles, step tiles, special tiles, and other unique options—allows to create spaces with a coherent, continuous design, using the same color and texture while also meeting the distinct technical requirements of each area. Exagres transforms ceramic tiles into more than just a finish: they become a building solution capable of uniting interiors, exteriors, and other architectural elements using a single, consistent language.

Swimming Pools: The Architecture of Water

Water reveals the true potential of Exagres' extruded ceramic tiles: their high-performance properties, reliability, visual appeal, trend-setting designs, low maintenance, non-slip grip, thermal stability, and extreme durability.

Exagres offers a comprehensive range of pool tiles, including coping tiles, skimmer and overflow coping tiles, gratings, floor tiles, step tiles, and other solutions. This ensures continuity by using the same material throughout. The tiles interact with the water, creating environments with strong sensory and technical appeal. Unique atmospheres emerge from this union between clay and water under the summer sun.

Façades: High-Performance Expressive Appeal

On vertical surfaces, extruded tiles truly demonstrate their high-precision properties. Exagres' ventilated façades take advantage of the natural qualities of extruded tiles, ensuring thermal comfort, outstanding technical and acoustic performance, and complete fire resistance.

These tiled façades are more than just cladding. They act like a skin, regulating temperature and light while also giving the façade a distinct rhythm. High-performance properties and expressive appeal come together in a single long-lasting, stable, and formally coherent surface. These tiles are not simply added to a façade—they become an integral part of it.

Raised-Access Flooring: Easy-To-Install Tiled Decking

Exagres' raised-access decking solutions bring new flexibility to outdoor deck design. Because this is an extruded porcelain tile system, environmental conditions pose no issues—as often happens with other systems—since the tiles are fire-resistant, thermally stable, and resistant to frost and ice.

Additionally, the system can be installed without screws, preventing problems with water seepage on terraces or rooftops. The decking can be quickly assembled and dismantled if needed, and there is ample space underneath for routing pipes or wiring. This system is ideal for outdoor areas, terraces, and rooftops, reaffirming the durability and architectural appeal of extruded tiles.

A Visual Identity Rooted in Natural Materials

Exagres' latest campaign highlights their philosophy. It translates all its defining values into images: authenticity, dedicated design, comprehensive solutions, and architectural coherence.

Instead of simply showcasing the company's products, the campaign emphasizes its approach to its craft—demonstrating respect for the earth and the purity of clay, and underscoring the technical expertise required to transform that clay into architecture. The tile extrusion process symbolizes this way of thinking, with tiles unhindered by the limitations of their manufacturing process. The only limits are those of the project itself.

Exagres is a Spanish specialist in the design and manufacture of extruded stoneware and porcelain tiles. These high-performance architectural solutions guarantee maximum resistance, durability, and precision finishes. Exagres has forged a name as a brand leader in high-performance, visually appealing indoor and outdoor tile solutions, suitable for residential and commercial projects and for the contract market.



A company with a market presence since the early 1970s, Exagres has evolved from an artisanal manufacturer to a leading name in the tile sector, uniting industrial knowhow with the capacity to innovate technologically, without relinquishing its identity.