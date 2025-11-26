Gonio Yachts & Marina Masterplan by Spectrum Architecture to Transform Georgia’s Black Sea Coast

Spectrum Architecture, in collaboration with SOG and F&M, introduces the masterplan for Gonio Yachts and Marina—a significant waterfront development on the Black Sea coast designed to provide high-end residential and hospitality infrastructure for over 30,000 people.

The project is part of EMAAR's substantial investment in Georgian real estate under the Eagle Hills brand, which plans to develop two megaprojects in Tbilisi and Batumi. The total investment exceeds $6.5 billion and aims to attract $10 billion in foreign direct investment, generate 30,000 jobs across multiple sectors, and host 350,000 visitors annually.

Featuring a strategic location and ecologically pristine beaches that have remained largely untouched, the site is located 20 minutes from Batumi International Airport and only a few minutes from the Turkish border. Its geographic position and natural environment were key factors in selecting the site, offering a significant advantage for establishing a premium tourist destination in the region.

The masterplan spans nearly 1.3 million square meters and comprises several residential neighborhoods, premium gated villa communities, and internationally recognized hotel brands. In addition, the project includes several aqua centers, the region's largest yacht club, shopping and fitness centers, Georgia's largest casino, bars and restaurants, and a semi-private beach. Overall, the project offers all necessary amenities and facilities for future residents and visitors to enjoy a high-quality, socially active lifestyle without leaving the area.

The design of Gonio Yachts and Marina draws inspiration from the natural meeting point of sea, mountain, and sky that defines the Adjarian coastline. Elements such as the rhythm of the waves, the pristine pebble coastline, and the vibrant energy of Adjara nature inform the masterplan.

At the center of the masterplan stands the semi-private Central Lagoon, which simultaneously ensures the harmonious configuration of all infrastructure while functioning as a year-round pool. The artificial lagoon plays a key role in preserving natural ventilation by facilitating free air movement between the sea and the green hills of Adjara.

According to the masterplan, construction will proceed in three phases:

Phase one: Coastal area

Phase two: Residential infrastructure

Phase three: Hospitality infrastructure

Initially, due to the harsh natural conditions of the Black Sea, developing large-scale waterfront attractions once seemed impossible. However, the Spectrum team effectively addressed this issue by designing special breakwaters, enabling the construction of an artificial gulf for both yachts and visitors.

In residential zones, the development process also begins from the seaside, with the first phase planned to construct waterfront apartments with sea views and residential towers, followed by villas and townhouses. Hotel and hospitality infrastructure will follow in later stages.

The masterplan incorporates an integrated road network and engineering systems, which align with a unified development plan for Georgia's southern coastline. The final design is expected to be approved by spring 2026.