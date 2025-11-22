Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. China
  5. Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN

Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN

Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN - Image 2 of 37Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN - Exterior PhotographyWestlake University Yungu Campus / HENN - Exterior PhotographyWestlake University Yungu Campus / HENN - Interior PhotographyWestlake University Yungu Campus / HENN - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
University
Hangzhou, China
  • Category: University
  • Clients: Hangzhou Municipal Command Center for the Promotion of West Lake University Project Construction, Westlake University
  • Local Design Institute: UAD – The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co. Ltd.
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN - Image 2 of 37
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 2018, the Westlake University is a research university dedicated to fundamental scientific research and cutting-edge technological innovation in China. Located in the west of Hangzhou, the campus houses state of the art academic facilities, laboratories, offices, sports facilities, canteens, and housing for an international body of students and faculty. The design for the Westlake campus addresses a range of scales and needs, from its urban- scale master plan to individual buildings. The site is defined as a series of concentric rings that organize the campus both physically and conceptually: the Academic Core, the Water Loop, and the Living Loop.

HENN
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN" 22 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035943/westlake-university-yungu-campus-henn> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fangfang Tian

西湖大学云谷校区 / HENN 海茵建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

Top #Tags