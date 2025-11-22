Westlake University Yungu Campus / HENN

+ 32

Category: University

Clients: Hangzhou Municipal Command Center for the Promotion of West Lake University Project Construction, Westlake University

Local Design Institute: UAD – The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co. Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 2018, the Westlake University is a research university dedicated to fundamental scientific research and cutting-edge technological innovation in China. Located in the west of Hangzhou, the campus houses state of the art academic facilities, laboratories, offices, sports facilities, canteens, and housing for an international body of students and faculty. The design for the Westlake campus addresses a range of scales and needs, from its urban- scale master plan to individual buildings. The site is defined as a series of concentric rings that organize the campus both physically and conceptually: the Academic Core, the Water Loop, and the Living Loop.