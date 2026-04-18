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The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing

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The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing - Image 2 of 25The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing - Image 3 of 25The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing - Interior Photography, Glass, CityscapeThe Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing - Exterior PhotographyThe Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School
Shanghai, China
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The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing - Exterior Photography, Windows, Balcony
© Runzi Zhu

Immersed in the City - The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School in Putuo District, ShanghaiThe relocation and expansion project of Wuning Middle School (now name as The Second High School Affiliated to Tongji University) is situated at 186 Dongxin Road, Putuo District. This site is located within the Inner Ring area of Shanghai, surrounded by densely populated residential neighborhoods. To the north, it borders directly on Light Rail Line 3 and the Inner Ring Highway. This location experiences heavy traffic volumes and features high building density. After arguments by the relevant urban planning authorities, it has been decided to relocate the school from the northwest to the southeast side of the site through a land swap strategy. This new strategy will provide efficient space for a modern secondary school with an expanded capacity of 40 classes.

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Cite: "The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing" 18 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035901/the-relocation-and-expansion-project-of-wuning-middle-school-atelier-archmixing> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Runzi Zhu

上海普陀区武宁中学异地改扩建项目 / 阿科米星建筑设计事务所

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