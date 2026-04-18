The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School / Atelier Archmixing

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Immersed in the City - The Relocation and Expansion Project of Wuning Middle School in Putuo District, Shanghai — The relocation and expansion project of Wuning Middle School (now name as The Second High School Affiliated to Tongji University) is situated at 186 Dongxin Road, Putuo District. This site is located within the Inner Ring area of Shanghai, surrounded by densely populated residential neighborhoods. To the north, it borders directly on Light Rail Line 3 and the Inner Ring Highway. This location experiences heavy traffic volumes and features high building density. After arguments by the relevant urban planning authorities, it has been decided to relocate the school from the northwest to the southeast side of the site through a land swap strategy. This new strategy will provide efficient space for a modern secondary school with an expanded capacity of 40 classes.