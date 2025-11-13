Snaptrude Launches Free Student Plan to Equip the Next Generation of Architects

Snaptrude announced the launch of the Snaptrude Student Plan, a free offering that gives architecture students worldwide full access to Snaptrude's professional platform and intelligent AI workflows. The initiative reflects Snaptrude's commitment to strengthening architectural education and ensuring that emerging designers can build real-world skills while still in school. Full access to the professional platform and AI tools empowers students to design faster and build portfolio-ready work.

Altaf Ganihar, Founder & CEO of Snaptrude, explains:

Students should not have to wait until they are in a firm to use software that matters. With this launch, we are removing barriers so that every student can work with professional tools from day one. They can explore more ideas, iterate faster, and build the kind of portfolios that get them hired.

The Complete Snaptrude Experience, at No Cost to Students

Students now gain access to the same modern workflows used in professional design teams, including:

Full professional version

Use the same powerful, industry-grade tools trusted by leading architecture teams, with absolutely no feature restrictions.

Get free AI credits to ask, research, create, or render. Kickstart your project with AI and continue to refine the output with the Snaptrude Editor.

Go big with your studio work. Save everything, from early massing explorations to polished presentation sets.

Collaborate on shared models, get real time feedback, and experience the way professional studios collaborate every day.

Free access for as long as you're a student. Discounted AI credits top-ups are available anytime.

Share progress, get help, join events, and build your network while building your portfolio.

Snaptrude's connected cloud foundation makes design location-independent. Updates are live-linked across plans, models, and data so students can collaborate easily with their studio partners and stay aligned with faculty feedback.

Bridging Education and Practice

Snaptrude is used today by leading architecture firms around the world, helping teams produce credible early design options, unify collaboration, and maintain interoperability across tools.

Students learn the fundamentals, but often join the workforce without experience in modern workflows. This program closes that gap. When they graduate, they enter the profession ready to contribute from day one.

Snaptrude for Educators and Academic Programs

Snaptrude for Education supports more hands-on, visual, and collaborative teaching. Faculty and design leaders can bring studios, electives, and design-build initiatives into a shared digital environment, helping students quickly translate concepts into critique-ready models.

Educators and student organizations can also partner with Snaptrude to host workshops, design challenges, and campus events focused on modern design technology.

Snaptrude for Campus Leaders

The Snaptrude Campus Leader Program empowers top student leaders on college campuses with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to build a vibrant community of Snaptrude users.

As a Snaptrude Campus Leader, you'll earn $20/hour, gain exclusive access to events with Snaptrude's leadership and design teams, and unlock up to $2,000 in community-building grants to host events and challenges. You'll also get direct access to Snaptrude's product and marketing team to shape the future of design—and earn bonus AI credits for yourself and your referrals.

Availability and Eligibility

The Snaptrude Student Plan is available to:

Students currently enrolled in accredited architecture, design, or engineering programs

Educators and faculty teaching design-related courses

Academic institutions and student clubs leading architecture or design initiatives

All you need is a valid school-issued email or proof of enrollment to verify your status.

More information and enrollment details are available here.

About Snaptrude

Snaptrude is a modern 3D BIM platform that helps architecture and AEC teams move quickly from idea to credible early design, while maintaining full authorship and interoperability with tools like Revit and Rhino. Built with a connected cloud foundation and AI assistance, Snaptrude accelerates model creation and improves collaboration across the design process.