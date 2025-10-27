Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large

Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large

Subscriber Access

Save

When Hudson Yards opened in Manhattan in 2019, it promised a new urban neighborhood built from scratch. 16 towers with 4,000 residential units were erected in hopes of creating a strong community. Despite its lavish amenities and lofty public plazas, a peculiar emptiness persisted. The development felt anonymous, speaking to a fundamental truth about human social capacity.

Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large - Image 2 of 7Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large - Image 3 of 7Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large - Image 4 of 7Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large - Image 5 of 7Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large - More Images+ 2

Where architectural ambition outpaces human cognitive limits, the potential for intimacy collapses. While modernist visionaries once dreamed of "streets in the sky" that would foster vertical villages, reality proved stubborn. The traditional Japanese concept of roji - the in-between spaces that act as transitional zones for users to form communal bonds - worked brilliantly at small scales. Can such intimacy survive when projects house thousands instead of dozens?

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ankitha Gattupalli
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "Scaling the Threshold: When Community Architecture Becomes Too Large" 27 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035410/scaling-the-threshold-when-community-architecture-becomes-too-large> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags