Exploring the New Technical Zone and Immersive Light Installations at LiGHT 25

Dedicated to high-end lighting specification, the UK's trade show LiGHT 25 will return to the Business Design Center in Islington, London, on November 19–20, 2025. Following LiGHT 24, which attracted more than 5,500 visitors, this year's edition will feature an expanded program of innovation, education, and networking opportunities. Key highlights for 2025 include the introduction of the Technical Zone, the return of the Associations Lounge, and a new large-scale immersive light art installation.

Launched for the first time at LiGHT 25, the Technical Zone will provide a dedicated showcase for brands at the forefront of urban lighting, commercial lighting, control systems, components and OEM, lamps and gear, and emergency lighting. As advanced controls, emergency systems, and components play an increasingly important role in sustainable and human-centric design, the Technical Zone offers both exhibitors and visitors a vital platform to exchange expertise and explore the latest developments.

Supported by Studio Due, the Associations Lounge will once again serve as a shared hub for leading industry organizations, including the LIA, ILP, SLL, and IALD. Located on the Gallery Level, the lounge will provide visitors and exhibitors with a comfortable environment away from the show floor, complete with complimentary refreshments, networking events, and a dedicated talks program. It will also offer opportunities to learn more about association initiatives and membership.

Central to the educational element of the show program is the CPD-accredited [d]arc thoughts talk series, presented in collaboration with Lutron. Curated and moderated by the editors of arc and [d]arc magazines, along with guest moderators, the two-day talk program will bring together global experts to explore themes ranging from sustainability and circularity to wellness, health, and the business of design. Topics will include dark skies, inclusive design, multisensory environments, data transparency, color, health, and well-being. Whether focused on sustainability, technical innovation, or the human experience of light, the program aims to inspire fresh thinking, professional development, and meaningful dialogue.

LiGHT 25 will also feature a major new light art installation. Following Frankie Boyle's acclaimed Intra-Spectrum in 2024, this year Speirs Major Light Architecture partners with formalighting to present Re:Vision. Exploring the theme of color perception across species, Re:Vision uses custom spectral profiles and reimagined Ishihara color blindness test patterns to reveal the diversity of visual experience throughout the natural world. The installation invites visitors to step beyond their own perceptual boundaries and reconsider how lighting design can respond to a richly biodiverse and interconnected planet.

Expanding beyond a trade show of exhibitor rows, LiGHT offers designers, engineers, and architects an opportunity to immerse themselves in light, explore how it shapes the design industry, and build new connections through a variety of engaging features.

In addition to these new features, LiGHT 25 is committed to bringing together architects, interior designers, lighting designers, engineers, and specifiers, along with leading architectural and decorative lighting brands. Visitors can also take advantage of networking opportunities throughout the event, including a late-night cocktail party, a networking brunch, and a dedicated co-working space. With breakout workspaces for on-the-go creativity and productivity, LiGHT 25 offers both inspiration and practicality—an ideal setting to discover new ideas, strengthen professional relationships, and stay at the forefront of the lighting industry.

To register and learn more about the event, visit LiGHT 25's website.