Allergology Department - Hospital of Navarre / GVG Estudio

•
Pamplona, Spain
-
Architects: GVG Estudio
- Area: 1816 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Ruben P. Bescós
-
Lead Architects: Daniel Galar Irurre, Josecho Vélaz Ballesteros, Javier Gil Ayesa
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Medical Facilities
- City: Pamplona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention covers a formerly useless area on the fourth floor of the Hospital de Navarra Emergency building. This area is composed of two similar volumes, now occupied by the new allergology unit.