Tola Ojuolape: Weaving Culture and Narrative into Interior Architecture

Save this picture! The Africa Center. Image © Felix Speller

In the world of interior architecture, where creativity and culture intersect, Tola Ojuolape stands as a designer whose work is a testament to personal narrative. From her early studies in art and construction to her degree in interior architecture, Tola's career has been shaped by a deep connection to her Nigerian heritage, discovered during her travels back to the African continent. This journey has profoundly influenced her design philosophy, creating a process tightly woven with history, culture, and a sense of place.

For Tola, every project begins with a central idea and a clear narrative that guides the entire creative process. This story dictates the choice of materials, finishes, and the overall atmosphere of a space. Her designs emphasize tactility and materiality, drawing inspiration from a wide range of sources, including nature, architecture, fashion, and the many cities she has experienced.

The Creative Process: From Concept to Reality

Tola and her team use SketchUp as a vital tool to quickly translate their ideas from initial plans into detailed 3D models. This agile workflow allows them to experiment with different materials and finishes while staying within a project's budget. More than just a technical tool, SketchUp also supports collaboration, enabling clients to better understand and connect with the design—even if they don't have a background in architecture. This makes the process more inclusive and helps ensure that everyone involved feels part of the creative journey.

With over a decade of experience, Tola has developed an intuitive eye for design. She effortlessly understands what a client needs to feel comfortable and warm in a space. She often gravitates toward a warm, earthy palette, frequently incorporating materials like wood and stone to create a sense of grounded tranquility.

Innovation in Design: Game-Changing Tools

Tola highlights several features within SketchUp that have revolutionized her workflow:

Ambient Occlusion: This tool allows her to add realistic shadows and model spaces before applying textures, saving significant time on client presentations.

Follow Me Tool: Essential for her work, this tool facilitates the exploration of curved designs, which are a natural part of her aesthetic.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Tola views AI as the future of the design profession. She has used AI within SketchUp to effortlessly transform a daytime space into a nighttime setting. This process would have previously required extensive time with a visualizer or a separate plugin. She sees AI as a way to enhance efficiency and present a greater variety of options to clients.

3D Warehouse: This feature simplifies the process of adding elements like plants to a model, and the ability to easily compress and share files has been invaluable for team collaboration.

A Full Circle Moment: the Africa Center Project

The Africa Center project was a significant milestone in Tola's career—a "full circle moment" that brought together her professional expertise and cultural insights. The project aimed to redefine the identity of the Africa Center, which was established in 1961. Her bicultural background and deep understanding of her heritage made her an ideal fit for the task.

The goal was to tell a story that showcased the diversity of the African continent, moving away from a monolithic representation. The project was a resounding success, and for Tola, the most rewarding aspect has been seeing people inhabit and enjoy the space she created. The longevity of her design, with specific details like a unique light fixture still looking beautiful years later, is a testament to her enduring vision and craft.

Tola Ojuolape's work demonstrates how design can be a powerful medium for storytelling, culture, and personal connection. Her daily use of SketchUp highlights how modern tools can help architects and designers bring their most personal visions to life.

