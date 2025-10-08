Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside

Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside

Subscriber Access

Save

The island of Taiwan presents a varied natural and topographical context, characterized by a land area of 36,197 square kilometers and a high population density of 644 people per square kilometer. Its geological location, situated on the edges of the Eurasian and Philippine Sea plates, has resulted in a predominantly mountainous and rugged topography. While this forces the majority of the 23 million residents to inhabit large urban centers on the western coastal plains, the island maintains an active agricultural sector, with approximately 22% of its land allocated to farming.

Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside - Image 2 of 7Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside - Image 3 of 7Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside - Image 4 of 7Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside - Image 5 of 7Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside - More Images+ 2

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Beyond the Metropolis: Strategies for Residential Projects in the Taiwanese Countryside" 08 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034767/beyond-the-metropolis-strategies-for-residential-projects-in-the-taiwanese-countryside> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags