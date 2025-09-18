The 10th VELUX Daylight Symposium: Live from Copenhagen

This year marks 20 years since the first VELUX Daylight Symposium—two decades of shared insights, ideas, and exploration into the role of daylight in our built environment. Since its humble beginnings in 2005, the symposium has grown into a leading international forum for cross-disciplinary dialogue on daylight.

The 10th edition, taking place in the heart of Copenhagen, will once again bring together researchers, architects, engineers, and policymakers to examine the evolving role of daylight in architecture and design. It's a space where science and practice meet to reflect on past learnings and look ahead to the future of daylight in our cities and spaces. Join the livestream on September 18th, 2025, from 09:00 to 17:30 (CEST).

Towards Healthy, Resilient, and Sustainable Architecture

With the theme, "Towards Healthy, Resilient, and Sustainable Architecture," this year's symposium offers first-hand perspectives on the role of daylight in promoting well-being and sustainability in the built environment. Spread across two stages, the program invites participants to explore:

Design for well-being:

Contact to outdoors and visual delight: Importance of visual connections to the outdoors, visual comfort, and window shades when planning for daylight in architectural design.

Future directions for daylight requirements: Upcoming challenges and opportunities in daylight-related schemes and policies.

Tools and methods informing daylighting design: New tools, methods, and technologies for daylighting design.

Science and Architecture: Effects of light on humans, and the importance of bridging research and scientific knowledge from different disciplines into architecture.

Insights from 30+ International experts

More than 30 distinguished speakers will share insights, from groundbreaking research to practical applications. Moderators Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg (US) and Juliëtte van Duijnhoven (NL) will guide the day's discussions.

Join VELUX live, wherever you are

The 10th VELUX Daylight Symposium will be available to a global audience via live stream on September 18th, 2025, from 09:00 to 17:30 (CEST). The free online event offers open access to all sessions, making it easy to follow along from anywhere in the world.

Join the Main Stage, 09:00 - 17:30 (CEST)

Join the Breakout Stage, 11:15 - 15:45 (CEST)

What to expect at the VELUX Daylight Symposium