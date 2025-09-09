Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jinyu Xingfa Science Park / HPP Architects + BIAD

Science Center, Research Center, Refurbishment
Beijing, China
  Architects: BIAD, HPP Architects
  Area: 182200
  Year: 2025
    Photographs: AST Studio - BIAD, AST Studio
    Manufacturers: Alavus, Jinyu Concrete, TINTAN
Text description provided by the architects. The Jinyu Xingfa Science Park has emerged as a campus for international cutting-edge research and development through the transformation of a former cement factory in Huairou Science City, Beijing. The multifunctional science park covers an area of approximately 36 hectares and is characterized by the preservation of 54 buildings.

HPP Architects
BIAD
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning science center Research center Educational Architecture Refurbishment China

Top #Tags