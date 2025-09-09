Jinyu Xingfa Science Park / HPP Architects + BIAD

•
Beijing, China
-
Architects: BIAD, HPP Architects
- Area: 182200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:AST Studio - BIAD, AST Studio
-
Manufacturers: Alavus, Jinyu Concrete, TINTAN
- Category: Science Center, Research Center, Refurbishment
- Design Team: HPP Architects, BIAD
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Jinyu Xingfa Science Park has emerged as a campus for international cutting-edge research and development through the transformation of a former cement factory in Huairou Science City, Beijing. The multifunctional science park covers an area of approximately 36 hectares and is characterized by the preservation of 54 buildings.