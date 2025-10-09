Closer to Nature: Tarkett Linoleum in Educational Architecture

For over 125 years, Tarkett has been manufacturing linoleum flooring based on its original 1898 formulation. Trusted by architects worldwide, this natural floor covering is a benchmark in sustainability, durability, and timeless design. Today, Tarkett Linoleum is not only known for its heritage but also for its innovative application in modern architecture — particularly in the education sector.

A Natural Choice for Educational Spaces

Educational buildings are high-traffic environments that demand durable, safe, and easy-to-maintain materials. But just as important are spaces that inspire concentration, promote well-being, and foster a calm atmosphere.

Tarkett linoleum is made from 96% natural ingredients, including linseed oil, pine resin, wood flour, and jute — making it an ideal solution for sustainable school and campus design. Its tactile quality, warm color tones, and non-reflective surface create soothing, sensory environments that support learning and regeneration.

In the German city of Syke, Tarkett Linoleum was recently installed in a new school project designed around principles of emotional well-being, acoustics, and natural light. The designers chose Tarkett linoleum not just for its performance, but because of the wide palette of naturally inspired colors developed to support different age groups, cognitive needs, and pedagogical settings.

Color as a Design Tool in Pedagogy

Tarkett has conducted extensive research on color in educational spaces, identifying how specific hues influence behavior, focus, and social interaction. The result is a curated linoleum color collection for learning environments — from energizing tones in active areas to soft, grounding colors for focused work and rest zones.

This expertise in educational design now finds its most refined expression in the new linoleum collection: Lino Materiale.

Introducing Lino Materiale: Visible Nature, Tangible Texture

Launched as part of Tarkett's Circular Selection, Lino Materiale takes the legacy of linoleum a step further. Inspired by the organic irregularity of nature, the collection incorporates large-scale cork granules into its surface. The result is a floor with unique visual and tactile depth — evoking the textures of natural materials like stone or bark.

The collection features ten earthy tones, harmoniously aligned with Tarkett's Etrusco xf² and LinoWall xf² ranges. With a focus on biophilic design principles, Lino Materiale is tailored to architects looking for a more sensory, sustainable, and expressive floor.

Beyond aesthetics, the collection delivers impressive performance:

xf² surface treatment ensures long-term resistance to stains and scratches

Easy cleaning and no need for initial waxing or polishing

Excellent sound absorption and walking comfort due to the cork integration

Manufactured in Italy using 100% renewable energy and closed water loops

Commitment to Circularity

As part of its sustainability mission, Tarkett operates the ReStart® take-back program, which collects installation offcuts and used flooring to give them a second life. They are then recycled into new raw materials for the next generation of flooring. Tarkett's transparent recycling approach supports architects in achieving LEED, WELL, and circular design certifications.

​​Lino Materiale brings together Tarkett's legacy, sustainability expertise, and passion for design, making it an ideal solution for educational spaces that need to perform, endure, and inspire.

