Shaping Hotel Guest Experiences: Elevating Design with Solid Surface

Architects and designers around the world are pushing the boundaries of modern design, and Corian® Solid Surface is being bent, curved, and twisted to help them realize their boldest visions.

In hospitality spaces, for example, every surface has the potential to shape a guest's experience from the first invitational moment. Visionary designers are using their talents to convey the story of a place, the emotion of an aesthetic, and the essence of a brand. With the right material, we can profoundly influence how a space feels and functions for guests, using everything from sleek, welcoming reception counters to soothing spa-like shower escapes to soaring backlit sculptural panels as our canvas.

A material with the thermoformable characteristics of Corian® Solid Surface can be employed to truly exclaim a space—complementing and enhancing bold designs with backlighting, parametric walls, and other dynamic touchpoints to create endless impressions and effects.

The design mission could be anything from creating indoor-outdoor continuity, to nurturing comfort through refreshing colors and shapes, to bringing a destination's story to life. Whether evoking calm, creating energy and movement, or sparking emotion, Corian® Solid Surface helps architects push design trends to their fullest expression.

Elevating Creative Concepts with Purpose

Materials should work across a range of hospitality styles—from historic boutique hotels to modern coastal resorts. Corian® Solid Surface offers a palette of colours and aesthetics, and an array of textures with patterns that mimic materials like aged concrete and natural stone to bring any design concept to striking fruition.

It's a perfect partner to hospitality design, rich in signature details such as custom installations, branded motifs, and layered backlighting. Solid surface enables a multiplicity of "wow" moments through its formability and fabrication potential.

Materials should serve a precise purpose, whether it's defining a space by curving around architectural features or standing apart in compelling contrast. One particularly dramatic example of a sculptural feature was created with Corian® Solid Surface, chosen for its ability to achieve complex curvature in the lobby of the Reef View Hotel in Hamilton Island, Australia.

Distinguishing with Durability and Sustainability

From humid spa environments to bustling bar tops and restaurant counters to elevator corridors, Corian® Solid Surface heightens hospitality design with distinction and durability. Its nonporous, virtually seamless surface gives bacteria and mould no place to take root. It resists scratches and withstands impact. Marks and stains are quickly removed, and the surface can be easily repaired if damaged.

Corian® Solid Surface is a sustainable, low-volatile organic compound (VOC) material and has received independent certifications for environmental performance, including GREENGUARD Gold, National Green Building Standard™ (NGBS) Green Certified™, and Living Building Challenge (LBC) Red List Free.

A Canvas for Sensory-Driven Spaces

When pushing the boundaries of hospitality design, Corian® Solid Surface offers a versatile medium for creating immersive, sensory-rich experiences. With its fluid form, sculptural potential, and ability to interact with light, it enables designers to articulate brand identity, bring conceptual visions to life, and elevate the guest experience—while withstanding the rigors of everyday use.

As a highly adaptable material, Corian® Solid Surface supports thoughtful, expressive, and memorable design, helping spaces leave a lasting impression.

