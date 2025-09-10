Beyond Storage, Designing Wardrobes as Architectural Statements

The capsule wardrobe concept, popularized in the 1970s by Susie Faux, proposes an exercise in synthesis: a compact set of versatile pieces, capable of combining in countless ways to suit different occasions. In visual culture, there are a few metaphors for this: in cartoons like Doug Funnie or Dexter's Laboratory, opening the closet revealed rows of identical clothes, ready to simplify life (and, in the case of animators, the work). In the real world, figures like Steve Jobs turned this logic into a method, adopting a daily uniform to eliminate the small but recurring decision of "what to wear?", freeing up time and energy for more important matters.

For others, however, this would be far from a burden. Choosing what to wear is a pleasurable moment, capable of setting the tone for the day and influencing one's mood. In this sense, the wardrobe is also an extension of identity, a space where practical and symbolic choices meet. Unsurprisingly, expressions like "coming out of the closet" or "skeleton in the closet" are deeply rooted in language, revealing the cultural dimension of this element of the home. In contemporary interior design, this notion has gained new layers: the wardrobe can define the character of a space, guide circulation, influence perception, and even shape the atmosphere of an environment.

Wardrobes can occupy an entire wall, wrap around corners, be built in almost invisibly, or take center stage as room dividers. They can transform narrow hallways into functional areas, make use of sloped attic ceilings, or open completely to integrate with the bedroom, acting as a natural extension of the architecture. This flexibility reinforces the importance of modular wardrobe systems, custom-designed to respond to different dimensions, uses, and styles, especially in today's increasingly compact urban homes. It is in this context that the expertise of raumplus stands out. The German manufacturer develops room solutions that combine function, customization, and design quality. Each of their wardrobe system lines offers a specific approach:

Ecoline — slim structure and high adaptability, perfect for retrofits and compact spaces without sacrificing elegance. Ideal for irregular layouts or challenging niches, such as sloped ceilings and narrow corners.





Legno — wide spans, robust materials, and a variety of finishes, integrating into the project's material palette and capable of playing a starring role in bedrooms or social areas.





Uno — visual lightness and transparency, ideal for open closets or integrated bedrooms, functioning as a showcase for clothes and objects.





Apperia — a wall-mounted panel system that eliminates traditional sides, creating a floating effect and allowing special accessories or pieces to be displayed like in a gallery.





Designing systems, thinking in scales

Designing a wardrobe today means working on two scales simultaneously. On the macro scale, it's about understanding how the whole interacts with the architecture, organizes flows, and influences spatial perception. On the micro scale, it involves calibrating every shelf, hanging rod, and light point to respond to the user's routines, habits, and even aspirations.

This approach also recognizes that needs change over time: families grow, lifestyles shift, priorities evolve. Some value absolute customization, shaping every detail to fit their way of living; others prefer standardization, finding in repetition a way to simplify daily life.

The importance of lighting

Another decisive aspect is lighting, capable of transforming both the user experience and the perception of the wardrobe. Once considered an optional detail, it has become an essential part of the design, increasing visibility, revealing textures, creating depth, and setting the space's atmosphere. raumplus integrates lighting strategically: adjustable color temperature for different times of the day, concealed built-in LEDs that preserve aesthetics, and uniform illumination even in corners and niches, avoiding unwanted shadows. Modules can be lit individually, specific shelves can be highlighted, or custom scenes can be created—making the wardrobe an active element in the room's composition.

In addition, the installation is designed for future changes: shelves can be repositioned without affecting the electrical system, extending the system's lifespan and ensuring adaptability. In this way, lighting is no longer just a complement—it becomes part of the essence of the design, combining functionality, durability, and aesthetics.

Modularity and integration, therefore, go far beyond measurements and finishes: they translate into conceptual versatility, in the ability of a system to follow different life stages and respond to multiple design intentions. A wardrobe can blend into the architecture or take center stage as a focal piece; it can remain faithful to a configuration for decades or reinvent itself with every lifestyle change. With custom solutions, strategic lighting, and attention to detail, it stops being just a storage space and becomes an active part of both architecture and everyday life.