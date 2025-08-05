Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. Between Matter and Gesture, Architectures that Think Through Details

Between Matter and Gesture, Architectures that Think Through Details

A project can be drawn in broad strokes, but it's built in details. Simple as it may seem, a staircase involves a significant degree of engineering. Some are noticeably more tiring, or more difficult to climb and descend. To address this, in the 17th century, architect François Blondel proposed a formula to ensure the ideal proportion between riser and tread, an equation that, when respected, offers a comfortable path. But there's another equally decisive factor: all steps must be identical. This may sound trivial and logical, yet executing anything with precision is always a construction challenge. Our bodies quickly adapt to the dimensions of the steps, and any variation (even minimal) can lead to repeated stumbles or missteps. A seemingly insignificant detail, when poorly resolved, can compromise the well-being and safety of an entire building.

Between Matter and Gesture, Architectures that Think Through Details - Image 11 of 13
Tumba Brion - San Vito d'Altivole / Carlo Scarpa. Image © Mili Sánchez Azcona
Eduardo Souza
