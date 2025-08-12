Brick as a Link Between Past and Future at Four Winds Field

Save this picture! Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Since its opening in 1987, Four Winds Field — home of the AA Minor League team South Bend Cubs — has undergone several transformations. In each of them, brick has remained a central architectural element, evoking tradition, permanence, and a distinct urban character. Now, with a major expansion underway, the stadium reaffirms this legacy while embracing innovative construction techniques, most notably, the integration of thin brick as a contemporary solution that honors the past without compromising technical performance.

Brick has a long-standing presence in architecture, valued for its durability, ease of use, and aesthetic appeal. In the United States, it remains a preferred material for both structure and cladding, admired for its texture, warmth, and familiarity. At Four Winds Field, this material continuity is preserved and updated through a strategic combination of full-size and thin bricks, each chosen for their specific role in the project's expanded layout.

Thin Brick: A Contemporary Take on a Classic Material

The current expansion includes a new upper level with luxury suites and a two-story building in left field that houses offices, a kitchen, and technical areas. In these new structures, thin brick plays a key role in delivering the architectural expression of masonry, in a way that's lighter, more flexible, and well-suited to modern construction systems.

Used primarily on vertical surfaces such as the press box and seating structures, thin brick allows for greater design adaptability. Its reduced weight makes it ideal for use with steel framing and prefabricated wall assemblies, easing installation and helping to meet structural and logistical demands without sacrificing the familiar texture and visual richness of traditional masonry.

While thin brick addresses technical and structural considerations, it also supports aesthetic continuity. Combined with full-size brick masonry in high-traffic and base-level areas, the material helps create a coherent architectural language across the entire complex. Products from Hebron Brick ensured a consistent match in tone and texture, reinforcing a sense of unity while allowing for nuanced differentiation based on context and performance.

No longer limited to load-bearing functions, this combination illustrates the evolving role of brick in contemporary architecture, adaptable to a wider range of systems and project scales. Thin brick, in particular, opens up new possibilities for achieving the timeless appeal of masonry in ways that are more efficient and versatile.

One such solution enabling this expanded use is TABS Wall Systems, developed to address common challenges found in adhered veneer systems, such as height limitations, facade weight, and long-term performance concerns. Previously used in earlier renovation phases at Four Winds Field, the system continues to support various parts of the stadium, including the new structures currently under construction. Manufactured in the United States and independently tested, it combines a polymer adhesive with mechanical support to create a breathable, secure substrate for applying thin brick over steel studs or CMUs.

Installation involves only a few components: a moisture barrier, perforated structural panel, fasteners, adhesive, polymer-modified mortar, and flexible joint sealant. The system accommodates any type or size of thin brick and allows for easy customisation around windows, and transitions, making it ideal for facades with varied architectural details.

Beyond its technical and visual attributes, brick carries symbolic significance. It conveys a sense of craft, care, and permanence that anchors architecture to its context. Thin brick builds on this legacy by aligning with contemporary goals in sustainability and performance. Its lightweight nature reduces material consumption, accelerates construction timelines, and requires less structural support, making it a cost-effective solution, particularly in commercial and large-scale applications where efficiency matters.

The expansion of Four Winds Field shows how thoughtful material choices can bridge tradition and innovation. By incorporating thin brick into its design strategy, the project enhances performance and constructability while remaining true to its architectural identity. Brick by brick, the stadium continues to evolve not just as a venue for sport and entertainment, but as a carefully crafted urban landmark where modern methods enrich a timeless material language.