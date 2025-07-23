Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Auditorium
  4. Morocco
  5. Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura

Save

Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura - Image 2 of 22Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura - Image 3 of 22Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura - Image 4 of 22Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura - Image 5 of 22Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Auditorium, Learning, Institute
Rabat, Morocco
  • Design Principal: Hernan Cortes
  • Team Members: Lucia Alija, Nicolas Architector, Sara Atristan, Artur Akopov, Gianluca Basile, Laurie Bello, Cristian Camacho, Luis Carpio, Alexandra Cohen, Sara Cui, Nemesios Frangos, Yamila Gianonne, Patricia Gomez, Azeddine Guerouani, Javier Irigaray, Zineb Idrissi, Samia Joulali, Renata Keller, Lina Kakaletsi, Katarzina Kretek, Achraf Lahmadi, Chungin Lee, Martiño Lorenzo, Ferran Montesinos, Stanislau Naudeau, Olivia Pazos, Gabriele Plinio, Javier Pino Fernandez, Giuliano Scigliano, Minghei Seol, Vivian Sirito, Hind Soubat, Michele Tota, Joaquin Traverso, Clara Vila, Macarena Velasco, Smita Waghmarae
  • Landscape Design: Vivian Rotie
  • Interior Design: Graciana de Bernardi
  • Management: Javier Guardiola
  • Site Supervisor: Polentzi Barrera
  • Signange: SIGNES
  • Engineering Consultant: JESA Studio
  • City: Rabat
  • Country: Morocco
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura - Image 4 of 22
© Gregori Civera

Text description provided by the architects. As a relatively young institution, the Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique solidified its identity with the architecture of its second campus in Rabat. Phase one of the masterplan opened in the autumn of 2024 and includes a conference centre hosting events of all different types, capacities, and participants, e.g. faculty lectures, industry conferences, and public performances. Beyond the provision of these facilities, the brief wanted the building to contribute to the overall character of the university and the quality of life on its campus.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceauditoriumLearningEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteMorocco

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceauditoriumLearningEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteMorocco
Cite: "Centre de Congrès Rabat / Bofill Taller de Arquitectura" 23 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032343/centre-de-congres-rabat-bofill-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags