When Metal Breathes: The Porous Skin of the Steirereck Restaurant

At the Steirereck am Pogusch restaurant, architecture and gastronomy seem to speak the same language: that of the sensitive transformation of raw materials. Local ingredients, like leaves, roots, and flowers, are turned into surprising dishes, where simplicity is elevated to the extraordinary. Likewise, the building, far from being a static structure, offers a unique tactile and visual experience. One of the most intriguing elements is the use of stabilized foamed aluminum panels that, rather than evoking the coldness and rigidity often associated with metal, have been manipulated to transcend their conventional characteristics. They seem to breathe, with their porous, textured surfaces absorbing and reflecting light, creating a play of shadow and brightness that evokes the lightness and organic quality of natural materials.

In fact, the new Steirereck, set in the Austrian mountains, breaks with the traditional image of the Alpine chalet by proposing a hybrid, experimental architecture deeply connected to its context. The complex is conceived as a small architectural ecosystem, featuring greenhouses, accommodations, productive areas, a bakery, and new restaurant spaces spread across the site, interconnected by paths and internal courtyards. Thus, a contemporary micro-village is formed, with a circular and self-sufficient vocation. Among the new structures, the standout volume housing part of the restaurant is defined by the combination of large glass surfaces and a porous, almost organic metal skin.

From afar, the building shimmers in silvery tones, blending into the Alpine atmosphere. Up close, it reveals dense, tactile textures, marked by the foamed aluminum's cells, creating a dynamic visual rhythm. This is a material that, paradoxically, lends lightness to metal and gives the sensation that the building's skin is breathing.

Produced by Cymat, ALUSION™ is the result of a process that fuses raw aluminum with a foaming agent, such as ceramic powder or gas. At controlled temperatures, this releases air bubbles into the metallic mass, creating voids that result in a cellular texture. Just as fermentation transforms flour into bread, or incorporated air gives lightness to a meringue, this process produces a metallic foam that, once stabilized, preserves its porosity in rigid, lightweight, and tactile panels. Available in three densities, the material offers variations in transparency, texture, and sheen that shift depending on lighting, viewing angle, or distance. The bubbles become functional graphics, imprinting a singular visual language on the surface.

Beyond its strong visual appeal, ALUSION™ offers a range of technical attributes that make it a high-performance material for contemporary architectural applications. Manufactured through a continuous cellular casting process, the foamed aluminum panel combines structural lightness with impact resistance, thermal insulation, and excellent absorption of sound and vibrations. Its porous structure acts as an acoustic filter, reducing noise and reverberation, and dissipating energy in shock situations, making it ideal for urban environments and demanding interiors. Classified as Class A in fire performance, with a flame spread index of "0," the material is resistant to heat, humidity, mold, and wind loads in exterior applications. Also sustainable in its origin and lifecycle, ALUSION™ is made with recycled aluminum (up to 50% from post-consumer sources) and is 100% recyclable, contributing to environmental certifications such as LEED. Easy to install and with efficient logistics, it is a versatile and safe solution for projects of various scales, delivering technical performance without compromising visual expression.

More than a branch of a renowned restaurant, Steirereck am Pogusch establishes itself as a complete architectural experience, where space, material, and sensation intertwine with precision, alongside the food served. The bold combination of materials such as glass, wood, and aluminum reflects the architects' creative freedom and their commitment to a sensitive architecture that is both integrated with the landscape and capable of revealing the tension between the existing and the new. The thoughtful use of aluminum enhances the expressive and tactile quality of the building and also engages with wider debates on sustainable design. As global demand for aluminum is expected to grow sharply in the coming decades, solutions like ALUSION™ (made with recycled content and fully recyclable) illustrate how advanced materials can balance performance with environmental responsibility.