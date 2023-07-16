Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Austria
  5. Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects

Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects

Save
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects

Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Exterior PhotographySteirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsSteirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior PhotographySteirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairSteirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Turnau, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Exterior Photography
© Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. PAG architects unveil "Steirereck am Pogusch", an offshoot of the Viennese restaurant "Steirereck", which has been among the world's top gastronomic establishments for many decades. The Pogusch is a pass, 1059m in height, through the Austrian Alps, and Steirereck am Pogusch sits at the top of the pass, surrounded by its own farmland.

Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hertha Hurnaus

In addressing a conversion and extension project, gourmet chef Heinz Reitbauer and his wife Birgit wanted to show how innovative and sustainable a gastronomic business can be. The challenge was to blend a situation characterized by nature with a highly sophisticated, contemporary catering business to ensure a harmonious future. Through various interventions, the pre-existing buildings and additions form a village ensemble on the scale of rural development in the mountain landscape.

Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hertha Hurnaus

For the most part, the striking new buildings are built into the hillside, and they blend in as eye-catchers in the surroundings of nature and the traditional built environment. The pre-existing buildings – a kitchen, lodging, a stone house, and a wooden house, along with agriculture – were complemented by relevant new ones. The new buildings encompass extensive new catering areas including the "Salettl" for fine dining, the fire kitchen (bar, grill, steam counter, farm store, regulars' table), the distillery, kitchens with extensive preparation- and staff areas, a kitchen garden in a small glass house, special staff and guest accommodations, and an extension of visible and invisible infrastructure.

Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Hertha Hurnaus

In the large glass house, a hybrid of an advanced greenhouse and living space that atmospherically fertilize each other, there are integrated sleeping berths, as well as a wellness zone with a sauna and a fireplace. PPAG architects also designed numerous details and furnishings to provide the project with the dimension of an ultra-modern Gesamtkunstwerk – and transport the visitor into an unusual mountain world.

Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior Photography
© Hertha Hurnaus

Here, self-care means caring for the planet too: The focus was set on renewable energy supply (heating, cooling, electricity), supplemented by measures to reduce resource consumption (on-site food production, circular economy, composting, ecological selection of building materials) and reduction of mobility-related energy and CO2 consumption. The new design leads to an almost energy-self-sufficient, resource-saving hospitality project, despite its isolated location in the mountains. The “Steirereck am Pogusch” is part of the "City of the Future" research program of the Austrian Ministry for Climate Protection and Technology.

Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Chair
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hertha Hurnaus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:8625 Turnau, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PPAG architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantAustria
Cite: "Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant / PPAG architects" 16 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004048/steirereck-am-pogusch-restaurant-ppag-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags