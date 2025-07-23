Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Science Research Center University of Connecticut / Payette

Science Research Center University of Connecticut / Payette

Research Center, Educational Architecture, University
Mansfield, United States
  • Architects: Payette
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Robert Benson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcadia Inc., Armstrong, Crista Curva, DLSS Manufacturing, FilzFelt, Gypsorb, Polycor, Rulon International, Solar Technologies, TAKTL, Tarkett, WASCO Skylights
  • Lead Team: Mark Scott, Todd Sloane, Mark Bandzak, Andrea Love
  • Design Team: Michael Mandeville, Dan Estes, Emily Miyares, Dane Clark, Mary Gallagher
  • Technical Team: Mike Quinn, Melanie Silver
  • Office Lead Architects: Peter Vieira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Van Zelm Heywood & Shadford
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thorton Tomasetti
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: BVH
  • Landscape Architecture: Towers-Golde
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Available Light
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: RFD, Vitatech, GZA, Omloop Design, VHB
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acentech
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Atelier Ten
  • City: Mansfield
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Text description provided by the architects. The centerpiece of the University of Connecticut's new 22-acre Northwest Science Quad District, Science 1, is a 198,000 SF academic research building dedicated to the interdisciplinary fields of materials science and engineering. The project is the first large-scale realization of a comprehensive campus master plan strategy centered around stormwater capture and treatment.

Payette
Cite: "Science Research Center University of Connecticut / Payette" 23 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

