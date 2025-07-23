Science Research Center University of Connecticut / Payette

+ 14

Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture, University

Lead Team: Mark Scott, Todd Sloane, Mark Bandzak, Andrea Love

Design Team: Michael Mandeville, Dan Estes, Emily Miyares, Dane Clark, Mary Gallagher

Technical Team: Mike Quinn, Melanie Silver

Office Lead Architects: Peter Vieira

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Van Zelm Heywood & Shadford

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thorton Tomasetti

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: BVH

Landscape Architecture: Towers-Golde

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Available Light

Engineering & Consulting > Other: RFD, Vitatech, GZA, Omloop Design, VHB

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acentech

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Atelier Ten

City: Mansfield

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The centerpiece of the University of Connecticut's new 22-acre Northwest Science Quad District, Science 1, is a 198,000 SF academic research building dedicated to the interdisciplinary fields of materials science and engineering. The project is the first large-scale realization of a comprehensive campus master plan strategy centered around stormwater capture and treatment.