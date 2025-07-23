Science Research Center University of Connecticut / Payette

•
Mansfield, United States
Architects: Payette
- Area: 18400 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Robert Benson
Text description provided by the architects. The centerpiece of the University of Connecticut's new 22-acre Northwest Science Quad District, Science 1, is a 198,000 SF academic research building dedicated to the interdisciplinary fields of materials science and engineering. The project is the first large-scale realization of a comprehensive campus master plan strategy centered around stormwater capture and treatment.