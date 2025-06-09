Improvised Aesthetics: The Appropriation of Grassroots Adaptive Reuse

Save this picture! Pop-Up Park / Collectif Parenthèse. Image © Alan Aubry | Métropôle Rouen Normandie

Adaptive reuse has become a buzzword in the architecture industry. Framed as a sustainable and economical solution to urban decay, the practice has been adopted by cities facing pressures of climate change, real estate constraints, and cultural preservation. Architects are increasingly being hired to rehabilitate the old rather than build anew. Within this discourse is a growing sentiment towards who gets to reuse and how.

Anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss famously distinguished between the engineer and the bricoleur, arguing that both forms of practice are intelligent but operate within different frameworks. Architecturally, the analogy can be applied in identifying the bricoleur as one who "collects cast-off materials and assembles them into a collage", not a hierarchical or finished process like that of an architect, but an ongoing negotiation with limitations.

Architectural institutions adopt adaptive reuse to signal ecological responsibility or aesthetic innovation. Valorized for its efficiency and sustainability, the practice has deep roots in marginalized communities who innovated out of necessity. Community-driven reuse emerges from exclusion, an architecture of necessity rather than choice. As makeshift structures are aestheticized and absorbed by formal design, it reveals unequal dynamics of reuse, distinguishing those who benefit from it and those who are erased from its history.

In his exploration of alternative architectural practices, American critic of art, architecture, and design Aaron Betsky proposes "squatting, installing, and activating" as creative acts that disrupt conventional design logic in his book Don't Build, Rebuild: The Case for Imaginative Reuse in Architecture. These tactics mimic the strategies of those long marginalized by mainstream architecture - squatters, bricoleurs, and informal builders who reused space not for survival.

In the 1960s, the squatting movement swept across Europe as students and unemployed citizens reclaimed empty buildings. These ad hoc communes defied architectural order - beds became sofa and kitchens turned into studios. Spaces used objects "in the wrong way," refusing Victorian legibility in favor of creative redefinition.

In Copenhagen, Christiania remains a living monument to this phenomenon. Built over a former army base, its design is rooted in an "incomplete" patchwork of homes, murals, and improvised structures. Across the Atlantic, America's gritter and less communal punk squats displayed similar circumstances, reclaiming derelict urban space as sites of resistance.

The floating villages of Tonlé Sap Lake in Cambodia offer another case of spatial ingenuity forged through marginalization. Seasonal floods displace land-bound development, prompting communities of Vietnamese and Cham ethnic minorities to adapt by building buoyant homes, mobile schools, floating clinics, and open-air markets. These settlements, tethered to water levels rather than land tenure, defy conventional zoning, instead responding dynamically to ecological rhythms. In this liminal geography, architecture becomes fluid and improvisational, crafted from bamboo, plastic drums, thatch, and salvaged wood demonstrating a sophisticated fight for survival amid legal and environmental precarity.

In Torre David, a 45-story unfinished tower in Caracas became a vertical squat, an informal city within concrete bones. The building's inhabitants redefined high-rise living through community governance and improvisation, before eventual eviction dissolved the experiment.

Favelas in Rio de Janeiro are among the most enduring examples of bottom-up spatial adaptation. Originally established by displaced and underserved populations, the informal settlements developed complex infrastructures, spatial hierarchies, and visual languages using found and improvised materials. With no access to formal planning, residents built vertically, negotiated steep topographies, and cultivated community economies within narrow alleys and rooftops. The resulting urbanism is dense, networked, and resilient—emerging not from design studios but from decades of lived trial-and-error.

In Brussels, ASIAT converted military barracks into a hybrid of sanctioned wilderness and planned programming. While initially grassroots, it now faces pressure to conform to market logic and city planning. These examples reflect a recurring tension - community innovation as both a solution and a threat to formal systems.

Across all cases, bottom-up reuse often becomes aestheticized or displaced once it garners attention or value. Today, the architecture of favelas is paradoxically both vilified and valorized. While governments historically viewed these communities as blight to be removed, urbanists and designers now mine their "organic urbanism" for insights into density, adaptability, and informal sustainability. Floating villages are frequently targeted by government relocation programs or "beautification" initiatives, framed as unsanitary or backward. Meanwhile, their visual appeal of colorful houses bobbing on reflective water has made them a popular destination for tourists and documentary photographers.

Does transforming urban decay into "art" or "tourist destinations" honor the resilience of marginalized communities, or does it aestheticize their struggle? Betsky warns against "ruin porn", the voyeuristic appreciation of decay that romanticizes economic collapse while ignoring the lived reality of its victims. Grassroots reuse projects often meet one of three ends - eviction, institutionalization, or economic regularization. A deeper tension lies in how sanctioned reuse can serve as a holding pattern that precedes and potentially facilitates gentrification.

When formal practices incorporate informal strategies, the visual language of found materials, the programmatic flexibility of makeshift spaces, or the community dynamics of collective building, they typically strip away the political contexts that necessitated these innovations. The result is a kind of intellectual colonialism - marginalized communities bear the costs of experimentation while privileged actors reap the professional and economic rewards.

Consider how "tactical urbanism" has been sanitized from grassroots resistance into municipal policy. What began as unauthorized interventions by communities excluded from formal planning processes has become a tool for cities to test development ideas with minimal investment. Pop-up parks and guerrilla bike lanes, once acts of spatial disobedience, now serve as market research for real estate speculation. Rebellious ideas are rebranded as innovation, while the original rebels are pushed aside by the very changes they inspired.

Moving beyond this extractive relationship requires a restructuring of the architect's role. Rather than documenting and appropriating informal strategies, architects might work to strengthen the conditions that allow bricoleurs to thrive. Possible results lie in advocating for policy changes that legalize informal building practices, supporting community land ownership models that resist displacement, or redirecting design resources toward grassroots organizations rather than luxury developments.

Some practitioners are pioneering these reciprocal approaches. Rural Studio's long-term commitment to Hale County, Alabama involves training local builders and supporting community-controlled development. Architecture for Humanity, despite its eventual organizational challenges, demonstrated how architects might work as facilitators rather than artists. These models suggest that ethical adaptive reuse requires not just different techniques, but different power structures that center community knowledge and community control.

Adaptive reuse, at its most radical, entails a reconsideration of the social relations that buildings embody. The bricoleur's lesson may be that genuine sustainability requires not just reusing materials, but redistributing power. Only then can adaptive reuse become truly adaptive - to environmental constraints; to the needs of grassroots innovators.