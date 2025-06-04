Celebrating Timber Innovation: Insights from the 2025 Built by Nature Prize

Save this picture! Courtesy of Built by Nature

The Built by Nature Prize 2025 is now open for entries. The award recognizes completed projects – new builds, renovations, and extensions – that demonstrate leadership in sustainable timber and bio-based construction. Aimed at highlighting global best practices, the Prize offers architects and project teams an opportunity to gain international visibility and contribute to the evolving conversation around regenerative building. The deadline for submissions is 23:59 CET on June 8, 2025. Entries can be submitted via builtbn.org/prize.

Where Timber Innovation Takes Center Stage

As the construction sector works to reduce its environmental impact, the Built by Nature (BbN) Prize seeks to spotlight projects that show how timber and bio-based materials can support this transition. Open to stakeholders across the building lifecycle, the Prize allows up to three entries per organization. Eligible projects must be completed, in use, and primarily constructed from timber.

The Prize is grounded in BbN's broader mission to promote a built environment that works in harmony with nature. It is structured around the Principles for Responsible Timber Construction—a global framework being developed to guide the sustainable scaling of timber use. These Principles, set to launch at COP30, aim to ensure that increased demand for wood supports climate goals, protects ecosystems, and benefits communities. By showcasing practical applications of the Principles, the Prize aims to encourage more widespread adoption of responsible timber practices.

Judged by Global Experts

Entries will be assessed by a panel of international experts from architecture, forestry, sustainability, and climate policy. The 2025 jury includes:

Ana Belizário, Urbem

Joelle Chen, LaSalle Investment Management

Mae-Ling Lokko, Yale School of Architecture

Gert-Jan Nabuurs, Wageningen University

Kevin McCloud, Architect and Grand Designs host

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF and IUCN

Maureen Wheelan, Canadian Forest Service

Submissions will first undergo a technical review before being evaluated by the full judging panel.

Recognition on the Global Stage

Shortlisted projects will be presented at Woodrise 2025 in September, with winners announced at the Built by Nature Summit in London in October. In addition to the award itself, winners will be featured in a global media campaign, a documentary premiering at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, and a study tour. Projects will also be profiled on the Built by Nature Knowledge Hub—an open-source library which features some of the most innovative research available to the sector from around the world.

This visibility offers architects and project teams a chance to share their work with a wider audience, engage with policymakers, and contribute to the broader adoption of sustainable construction practices.

Unlocking the Opportunity

For architects, the Prize offers more than recognition. It provides a platform to present innovative approaches to timber and bio-based design, and to engage with a growing network of professionals focused on regenerative building.

Whether a project rethinks urban timber typologies or explores new uses of bio-based materials, the Prize highlights work that contributes to a more sustainable construction industry. As demand grows for buildings that deliver measurable carbon performance, the Prize brings together organizations that see environmental responsibility as integral to long-term value.

Entries close at 23:59 CET on June 8, 2025. Full submission guidelines, judging criteria, and FAQs are available here. For inquiries, contact: prize@builtbn.org.