A Legacy of Wood Transformed into a Creative Hub

What can our existing buildings teach us about building for the future? In a time of dwindling resources, architects are increasingly called to engage in dialogue—with the site, its history, and the untapped potential of what already stands. Rather than defaulting to demolition and new construction, the future of architecture may rest in uncovering the possibilities for innovation within buildings that have already stood the test of time.

The LKR Innovation House located in Østbirk, Denmark, is a prime example of what's possible when we opt for renovation over new construction, reimagining existing structures in a more sustainable way. By transforming a former timber warehouse into a cutting-edge innovation center, VELUX—working in partnership with Praksis Architects, Søren Jensen Engineers, DETBLÅ Landscape Architects, and KG Hansen as builders—demonstrates how the principles of adaptive reuse can add value and breathe new life into a legacy to create a new environment that's both functional and sustainable for people and the planet.

This newly transformed space now serves as a dynamic hub for up to 500 VELUX employees from research and development teams and other functions to collaborate, innovate, and experiment to help shape the buildings of the future.

An Experiment in Wood

From the outset, Praksis Architects acknowledged that the original building was constructed with a forward-thinking approach, evident in the thoughtful selection of materials and detailing that have stood the test of time.

Built in 1995 as an 'experiment in wood' using untreated and responsibly grown timber from Danish and Swedish forests, the original warehouse explored sustainable construction, initiated by the son of VELUX's founder, Lars Kann-Rasmussen. This innovative use of wood set a precedent that guided the project, with wood remaining a central element in the design.

From the beginning, the ambition was to preserve as much of the original building as possible—including the facades, the roof, the floor, and, most importantly, its unique atmosphere. Every new element introduced was chosen with thought and purpose – in order to connect with and enhance the character and story of the existing structure.

The Transformation Process

Praksis Architects embraced the complex challenge of converting a 9,500 m² warehouse into a bright and inspiring 14,000 m² workspace. Rather than viewing the building's constraints as limitations, they saw them as design opportunities to spark creativity.

A key focus of the transformation was expanding on qualities such as natural light, fresh air, transparency, and a sense of safety and spatial variation—elements vital to a healthy and productive working environment.

To address the challenge between preserving the character of the original facades and the need for daylight, the architects introduced two large green courtyards at the heart of the building. These courtyards bring nature, daylight, and ventilation deep into the structure, while also creating an inner façade around which workspaces are strategically arranged. Additionally, a 'landscape' of over 400 VELUX roof windows has been carefully positioned to allow daylight to flood the interior, creating a light-filled workplace that promotes well-being and connection to nature.

The Results: A Healthier Workplace for People and Planet

Through a series of thoughtful design choices that prioritize the reuse of original materials and optimize the existing structure, the building has been transformed into a state-of-the-art workspace. Key elements such as the original concrete floor, glulam frames and purlins, roof construction, ground floor facades in the courtyards, and pavement stones have all been carefully preserved and reintroduced.

By choosing transformation over new construction, the LKR Innovation House saved over 50% of the building's materials, significantly reducing its environmental impact, achieving a carbon footprint of 4.6 kg CO₂e/m²/year, which is well below the projected Danish Building Regulations threshold for 2029, set at 6.1 kg CO₂e/m²/year for office buildings. It also ensures high standards of indoor comfort, achieving the European standard EN 16798 for air quality and thermal comfort.

The LKR Innovation House is more than a renovation project—it's an example of how architectural innovation can emerge from what already exists. Through thoughtful transformation, it adds knowledge, value, and longevity to a building that now empowers innovation for the future.

Find out more about the project: LKR Innovation House.