German Design Awards 2026: In Search of the New Global Design Vocabulary

The German Design Awards 2026 are now open for submissions worldwide. Under the theme Connecting Global Excellence, the awards extend an invitation not just to enter, but to engage—with ideas, with places, with people. This year's open call is accompanied by a new series of Design Masterclasses in Zurich and Copenhagen, created in collaboration with DAAily platforms, offering spaces to share, learn and connect. As the Frankfurt RheinMain region prepares to take the global stage as World Design Capital 2026, the German Design Awards 2026 reflect the full spectrum of design today—from visionary innovation to cultural continuity. They are both a mirror of our diverse design landscape and a catalyst for forward-thinking transformation across all disciplines.

Each year, the German Design Awards offer more than a snapshot of design excellence. They provide a vantage point on how the very idea of excellence is evolving. Initiated by the German Design Council in 2012, the German Design Awards have since evolved into one of the most internationally respected distinctions in the field—honoring outstanding achievements across all areas of design.

For the 2026 edition, the theme Connecting Global Excellence is both an invitation and a statement of intent.

We're witnessing a shift in how design defines relevance. Not just in aesthetics, but in its capacity to negotiate complexity—whether that's circularity, artificial intelligence, or intercultural narratives.— Lutz Dietzold, CEO of the German Design Council.

The open call now welcomes entries from across the globe, with an international jury evaluating submissions on criteria that include innovation, clarity, usability, and sustainability. However, what truly sets the German Design Awards apart is what happens beyond the competition itself.

From Call to Community: Tapping into Europe's Creative Hubs

As part of a growing cultural initiative, the German Design Council is initiating a series of off-stage, in-situ conversations in two cities where design is not only practiced, but actively shaping daily life.

In Zurich, the focus is architecture. In Copenhagen, it's product design—timed to coincide with the city's 3 Days of Design festival. In both cases, the German Design Council is collaborating with renowned local studios. "Projects are made by people," says Simon Keane-Cowell, Editor-in-Chief at Architonic. "That's why I'm interested in getting into the minds of leading creatives, laying bare their thinking, decision-making, processes, motivations, and emotional and personal idiosyncrasies. That's what these gatherings are for."

Organized with media partner DAAily platforms the events are designed as cultural activations. Through close exchange with architects and designers rooted in diverse local realities, the German Design Awards foster a culture of mutual learning—bringing internationally acclaimed projects to the fore and enabling a deeper understanding of design's global impact.

A Jury at the Crossroads

The jury reflects this spirit of exchange. It is composed of figures such as South African designer Juliet Kavishe, who speaks often of how cultural identity informs innovation, and Julie Hjort of the Danish Design Center, who sees design as a tool for systemic change. Their perspectives are less about gatekeeping and more about enabling relevance.

"Design today requires a multiplicity of perspectives," says Dr. Manuel Bickel of the Wuppertal Institute, who serves on the jury's Circular Design panel. "We're not only evaluating form—we're reading into ecosystems, relationships, intentions."

That global perspective will culminate on 6 February 2026, when the award ceremony takes place in Frankfurt—just as the Frankfurt RheinMain region begins its year as World Design Capital 2026.

The Call Is Open

The German Design Awards 2026 is now accepting submissions in Product Design, Communication Design, and Architecture. The final deadline is 5 September 2025. Beyond categories, what's being asked for is clarity, courage, and contribution to a wider conversation. As Lutz Dietzold puts it: "This is not about awarding the loudest signal. It's about amplifying the most relevant ones."

More information and submission guidelines can be found at German Design Awards website.