Rest as an Experience in a Space Rich with Symbolism: Insights from the Argentinian Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Biennale

The proposal by Argentinian architects Marco Zampieron and Juan Manuel Pachué for the Argentinian Pavilion at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 is clear from the outset: upon entering Siestario, visitors are immersed in a space of dim lighting and evocative sound, and immediately encounter—at the center of the room, stretched across its width, and acting as the undeniable protagonist—a large, inflated pink bag that instinctively invites repose. This is a silobag, an object commonly used in the Argentinian countryside to store grain and a potent symbol of the country’s export-driven economy. In this setting, the silobag becomes more than a spatial intervention; it also introduces a temporal dimension: an invitation to pause and reflect amid the relentless rhythm of the Biennale.

Under the motto “Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective”, general curator and Italian architect Carlo Ratti invites participants to explore and debate the many meanings of these terms, setting the stage for a critical rethinking of contemporary architecture. Within this framework, both national pavilions and individual projects and installations engage with the tensions and possibilities that emerge between the natural, the artificial, and the collective—each from their own distinct perspective.

Marco Zampieron and Juan Manuel Pachué — Rosario-based architects and co-founders of Cooperativa — were selected through a public competition organized by the Argentine Foreign Ministry, in partnership with the Chamber of Urban Developers (CEDU), with their winning project to represent Argentina in this edition of the Biennale.

With the support of CEDU and Base Proyectos, ArchDaily was present at the inauguration of the Argentine Pavilion on May 9, at the extraordinary Arsenale in Venice. During the first days of the event, we had the opportunity to speak with the authors of Siestario about their experience participating in the Biennale, the creative process of the project, and other aspects related to their practice and understanding of architecture.

AD (Paula Pintos): What was your motivation to participate in the competition to represent Argentina at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025?

Marco Zampieron & Juan Manuel Pachué (MZ & JP): As Cooperativa, our group is deeply engaged with competitions. We participate regularly, advocate for them as a valuable tool, and truly enjoy the process they entail. This one, in particular, stood out because, while it’s a national competition, it offers a strong international platform: it’s about representing the country on one of the most important global stages for architecture. Our studio operates as a collaborative collective that expands or contracts depending on the nature of each project. At its core, our practice revolves around competitions. We see them as a way to access commissions without requiring an extensive portfolio, a strong reputation, or an established body of work. That’s why we especially value competitions that are anonymous and transparent — they open the door to meaningful opportunities, such as building a public-scale pavilion with high visibility, through a more horizontal and equitable framework.

AD: How does Siestario relate to the theme proposed by the Venice Biennale 2025 — Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective — and what possible interpretations did you envision based on that premise?

These mottos or curatorial texts often tend to be quite ambiguous — and we see that as something positive, because it opens the door to multiple interpretations. With so many people participating in the Biennale through diverse projects, it’s valuable for the thematic framework to be broad: it allows for a wide range of perspectives and approaches. From there, the question of how to represent Argentina naturally arises. Where do you anchor that representation? In our proposal, what comes through is our way of thinking about architecture, our understanding of the Biennale, and our perspective on the collective.

Not only were the notions of intelligence, nature, and collectivity present, but there was also something that moved away from the idea of one place, one solution—a concept that truly captivated us. We find the idea of artificial intelligence somewhat challenging... perhaps we’re a bit romantic in that sense; there’s a certain resistance on our part. When we look at some international pavilions, we see a strong emphasis on technology and technical prowess. And while the artificial and the natural are in constant dialogue, what interests us is thinking about the artificial through the lens of local production—through cultural construction. Not as a race toward technological advancement, but as a way of drawing from the depth of knowledge that already exists within our own culture.

It is also important that these competitions are resolved quickly, and often one starts from previous ideas or works. In our case, the collective already had a background, a sensitive research on the territory linked to art and certain key elements. This allowed us to connect with the Biennale's themes more deeply in a short time. We see this in other pavilions as well: many have a foundation of prior work and research. In our architecture — and also in art and other disciplines with which we engage — each person brings a background, certain interests, preferences, and tastes. From the place one comes from, what one observes, all of that forms a layer of information from which we project. We try to reflect on this to make it as conscious as possible, so that we can create something that feels close and authentic to us.

Representing Argentina also forces us to ask ourselves what we want to say, how we want to speak about who we are. We are interested in a certain metaphor, a certain poetics. We think about the conditions the country is currently going through, both economically and politically, and this image of Argentina resting upon the Argentine countryside emerges, along with the cost of this rest. The proposal of Siestario suggests that the visitor to the Biennale, weary from seeing so much, could climb uphill to a silobag — that iconic symbol of Argentina's agricultural production — and rest, take a nap. But of course, that silobag is the one that stores soybeans, and soybeans, with all their symbolic, productive, and also destructive weight: they contaminate water, devastate forests, and affect local communities. So, Siestario doesn’t just offer a break; it also questions what that rest truly means. There’s a critique, a political stance, a reading on the artificial, on comfort, on the cost of being at ease. All of this emerges when the concepts are linked: the natural, the artificial, the collective. And here, the siesta also appears as a gesture, as a metaphor, as a critique, as a refuge.

AD: What motivated you to use the silobag as the central element of the project? How was the process of re-signifying this object within the exhibition context of the Biennale?

MZ & JP: The relationship with the silobag is not new to us; in fact, we had already worked with this element in previous projects, documenting and traveling through different towns. This prior research allowed us to see the silobag not just as a functional element, but also as an object loaded with meaning. The process of re-signifying it here at the Biennale involves decontextualizing it. We wanted to change its scale, give it a new role, and use it as a place for a nap, a space for rest. By doing so, the silobag transforms, ceasing to be just an agricultural object and becoming something more playful, connected to the body, fatigue, and the intimacy of the siesta. It’s a simple gesture, but a profound one: it proposes a space for people to recline and feel comfortable in it.

Furthermore, the silobag becomes an object that, although it has strong rural and economic connotations, is reinterpreted within the exhibition context, adding a layer of reflection on the everyday and the collective. The intimacy of the siesta becomes social, as the act of resting in a shared space like this creates a collective moment. In the pavilion, we also worked with the atmosphere: the environment is designed to darken, with sounds and lights that induce a sense of relaxation, contributing to creating the right space for that collective rest.

AD: What were you hoping to convey through this installation, and how did you expect visitors to experience or interpret the act of "pausing" within the exhibit's journey?

MZ & JP: The proposal for this installation revolves around the idea of "stopping." Stopping to think, to look at what you’re doing, to know yourself, to decide. Ultimately, it’s an invitation to stop, to rest, to sleep. We aim for visitors to find that pause within themselves, to disconnect from the fast pace of their surroundings. Furthermore, this act of "pausing" becomes something desirable, almost like an object of desire: the urge to try it, to climb onto the silobag. We wanted to create a physical and experiential experience, not just a contemplative one. Walking through the pavilion becomes an invitation to interact with the space. It even allows walking on the silobag, changing heights, lying down, and resting.

We know that at the Biennale, visitors tend to walk a lot and want to see as much as possible. However, this space demands that you stop, that you dedicate time to the experience. It’s not a place to just pass through quickly; it’s a space that asks you to stay for at least 15 or 20 minutes, to climb onto the silobag, to experience the physical effort of doing so, because it’s not a comfortable chair — it’s an experience that requires an investment of time and attention.

The curation and design of the rest of the space, along with the projections, are intended so that the installation partially disappears as one moves through it, creating a visual and spatial effect that forces visitors to interact with the place, to stay alert. The project takes a risk; we know that, in the frenetic pace of the Biennale, some may not pay attention to this proposal. But we believe that, to truly enjoy it, it’s necessary to take that time, lie down, listen to the sounds, and be present.

AD: How did you approach the relationship between architecture, space, and time within the Argentinian Pavilion?

MZ & JP: Our approach has always been to give prominence to the public and collective. In the projects we develop, we try to make the ground floors open and accessible spaces where people can enter spontaneously, without the design being entirely directed toward exclusive use. We are interested in simplicity and clarity, in being radical in the sense of the purity of the idea. This pavilion, for example, uses a single element to express and resolve multiple layers of meaning. The design process seeks to simplify and refine complex ideas, ensuring that the result is direct and clear.

In relation to time, we are interested in how architecture, over time, ages and transforms. In Venice, for example, one can see how the city and architecture are not static, how the passage of time causes materials to change, deteriorate, and feel lived in. This concept is present not only in the built architecture but also in the thinking and creation process. For us, time is not just a factor that affects buildings, but a constant in the design process. We value the time spent on physical models, on hand drawing, on processes that endure and allow us to generate something with more depth.

AD: There is something disruptive about Siestario: by not displaying so much information or explicit context, the space becomes entirely an experience. What place did you give to the sensory aspect compared to the more direct information exhibition?

MZ & JP: This approach is carried over to all our projects, not just the pavilion. We are interested in making spaces sensory experiences, where people not only see but also feel. We seek the space to invite reflection, but also for the enjoyment of the body, for people to engage directly with the environment. In the pavilion, in particular, we wanted the images to function as thresholds, leading you to other places, to the world of the dreamlike. This project, in particular, emphasizes the idea of pause, of stopping to reflect and rest, which connects with our broader vision of how we understand architecture: not just as something built, but as a lived experience.

What we aim to create are silent spaces, ones that impose nothing, but at the same time offer power in their simplicity. This is something noticeable in other projects we've done, where the intervention is almost invisible, yet has a significant impact on people's experience, providing a space for them to claim it and inhabit it in their own way.

AD: How was the curatorial process in constructing the space through the projections on the sides of the space?

The curatorial proposal was built with the aim of integrating architecture, art, and landscape, bringing together the different actors. From the outset, we decided to organize the curation of images into three groups: one linked to architecture, another to art, and another to the very recording of the silobag in the field. This division not only provided the visitor with information about the origin and context of the project but also sought to establish a dialogue between architecture and art, something that is fundamental for us. Through the arts, we wanted to tell the story of our landscape and our territory, and we feel that artists have a special sensitivity to read and construct that landscape in a different way.

The curatorial line was also guided by an idea that particularly interested us: that from naps emerge dreams, desires, and aspirations of a country. We wanted to propose a positive perspective within a critical reading, showcasing an Argentina that also produces art and architecture. The selected images engage in dialogue with the territory, and they do not respond to a specific temporal cut but rather bring together works from different moments, generating intersections across diverse times. We were interested in showing how these works relate to one another and how, through them, the variable of time appears in architectural production, in the territory, and in the contexts in which these works are being built.

Additionally, there was significant archival work: we incorporated original drawings and unpublished material to add historical value. The selection included examples from across the country, even works that are not always associated with formal architecture, such as recreational or leisure spaces. We aimed to represent not only the major cities but also other realities, histories, and geographies. We also included maps and references to historical processes of urbanization and territorial defense, combining them with contemporary works to build the narrative.

AD: What does it mean for you to represent Argentina at an event like the Venice Biennale, and how do you experience the responsibility and opportunity that this entails?

MZ & JP: Representing Argentina at the Venice Biennale carries significant weight in the national architectural sphere. Winning the competition gave us a certain level of acceptance within the architecture community in Argentina. It’s difficult to fully reflect on the impact of this, as we are still in the process, but we do notice there is recognition. Our motivation was, above all, a genuine interest in participating in the competition, but upon taking on this responsibility, we realized the importance of representing our country at such a prominent event. For our careers, our studio, and our aspirations, this opportunity is significant. Being part of the Venice Biennale is something that makes us feel good because we know that what we do is part of a system that, although imperfect, allows us to reach places like this. It’s an important point in our trajectory and an achievement that fills us with satisfaction.