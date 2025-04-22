Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 2 of 38Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Interior Photography, ColumnMengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, StairsMengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Exterior PhotographyMengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library, Retail
Mengzi, China
  • Category: Library, Retail
  • Project Architects: Zhang Ke, Song Yuning
  • Design Team: Fang Shujun, Hua Yunsi, Sun Qingfeng, Chen Zhenyu, Zhou Xi, Zhang Yehan, Yu Ge
  • Client: {:text=>"Mengzi Dianmeng Urban Renewal and Renovation Co., Ltd", :url=>""}
  • City: Mengzi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 2 of 38
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Honghe, Yunnan province, approximately 250km south east from Kunming, Mengzi is a border town with a relatively glory history. The Avant-garde Bookstore sits by the Southlake of Mengzi, a beloved public park today, while dating back to WWII, it was the campus of the National Southwest Associated University (NSAU), a prestigious academic group that nourished numerous scholars during the war.

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 6 of 38
© Ziling Wang
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 14 of 38
© Qingshan Wu

There was originally a group of concrete taverns and a bell tower on the site. ZAO/standardarchitecture selectively preserved part of the buildings and renovated the facades with gray bricks.

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 12 of 38
© Qingshan Wu
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 13 of 38
© Ziling Wang
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Exterior Photography
© Ziling Wang

The design of the new building is characterized by a rolling serpentine loop—rising from the lakeshore, climbing up the existing hall and bell tower, and coming down back to the lake with a huge horizontal opening.

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Deck
© Ziling Wang
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 16 of 38
© Ziling Wang
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Qingshan Wu

The journey entwines the existing urban context and the landscape with a simple but spatially diverse sequence.

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Deck
© Qingshan Wu
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 34 of 38
Diagram
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Qingshan Wu

Entering the courtyard, visitors are led to the roof terrace by an inviting ramp, where a spectacular panoramic view of the city is revealed with the rise and falls of the geometry.

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 27 of 38
© Ziling Wang
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Image 23 of 38
© Qingshan Wu

The use of the rough concrete and the natural wood are woven from outdoor to indoor, blurring exterior and interior with sensible sensations.

Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Balcony
© Qingshan Wu
Mengzi NSAU Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / ZAO/standardarchitecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Stairs
© Ziling Wang

Project location

Address:Nanhu Park, Mengzi, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China

