Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design

Santiago de Compostela, located in northwestern Spain, is celebrated worldwide as the final destination of the historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. The city's architectural identity is deeply rooted in its UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic center, where Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque styles converge. Iconic landmarks like the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral and its surrounding plazas embody Spain's rich cultural and spiritual legacy, forming the heart of this timeless urban fabric.

In recent decades, Santiago has evolved into a hub for contemporary architectural exploration, blending its historic charm with modern interventions. Projects such as Eisenman Architects' City of Culture reflect an ambitious dialogue between avant-garde design and Galicia's natural landscape. Complementing this are works by Álvaro Siza Vieira, Arata Isozaki, Francisco Mangado, and other renowned architects, who incorporate local materials and forms into forward-thinking designs. Together, these works position Santiago de Compostela as a dynamic architectural destination within Spain's broader cultural narrative.

Read on to discover some of Santiago de Compostela's architectural highlights, featuring 21 historical, modern, and contemporary projects that showcase Spain's Galicia region as a vibrant center of design and innovation.

Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela

Praza do Obradoiro

A Trisca Socio-Cultural Centre / John Hejduk + Antonio Sanmartín + Elena Cánovas + Leonardo Rietti

Raíña Fabiola Public School / Giorgio Grassi

Auditorio de Galicia / Julio Cano Lasso + Diego Cano Pinto

"Luis Iglesias" Natural History Museum / César Portela

Xunta de Galicia Presidential Complex / Manuel Gallego Jorreto

Polideportivo de San Clemente / Josef Paul Kleihues

