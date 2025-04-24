Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design

Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design

Save

Santiago de Compostela, located in northwestern Spain, is celebrated worldwide as the final destination of the historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. The city's architectural identity is deeply rooted in its UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic center, where Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque styles converge. Iconic landmarks like the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral and its surrounding plazas embody Spain's rich cultural and spiritual legacy, forming the heart of this timeless urban fabric.

In recent decades, Santiago has evolved into a hub for contemporary architectural exploration, blending its historic charm with modern interventions. Projects such as Eisenman Architects' City of Culture reflect an ambitious dialogue between avant-garde design and Galicia's natural landscape. Complementing this are works by Álvaro Siza Vieira, Arata Isozaki, Francisco Mangado, and other renowned architects, who incorporate local materials and forms into forward-thinking designs. Together, these works position Santiago de Compostela as a dynamic architectural destination within Spain's broader cultural narrative.

Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 2 of 23Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 3 of 23Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 4 of 23Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 5 of 23Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - More Images+ 18

Read on to discover some of Santiago de Compostela's architectural highlights, featuring 21 historical, modern, and contemporary projects that showcase Spain's Galicia region as a vibrant center of design and innovation.

Related Article

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub

Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 22 of 23
Santiago Cathedral. Image © Fernando Pascullo, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Praza do Obradoiro

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 23 of 23
Praza do Obradoiro. Image © slideshow bob via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 2.0

The City of Culture / Eisenman Architects

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 4 of 23
The City of Culture / Eisenman Architects. Image © P.Lameiro, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 8 of 23
Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos. Image © Luís Díaz Díaz

A Trisca Socio-Cultural Centre / John Hejduk + Antonio Sanmartín + Elena Cánovas + Leonardo Rietti

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 2 of 23
A Trisca Socio-Cultural Centre / John Hejduk + Antonio Sanmartín + Elena Cánovas + Leonardo Rietti. Image © Arquitectura galega (Santiago Rodríguez Caramés), via Flickr under CC BY 2.0

Santiago de Compostela Bus Station / IDOM

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 3 of 23
Santiago de Compostela Bus Station / IDOM. Image © Aitor Ortiz

SGAE Central Office in Santiago de Compostela / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 5 of 23
SGAE Central Office in Santiago de Compostela / ENSAMBLE STUDIO. Image © Arquitectura galega (Santiago Rodríguez Caramés), via Flickr under CC BY 2.0

High-Speed Station, Pedestrian Walkway and Clara Campoamor Square / Estudio Herreros

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 13 of 23
High-Speed Station, Pedestrian Walkway and Clara Campoamor Square / Estudio Herreros. Image © Juan Rodríguez

Galician Center of Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 18 of 23
Galician Center of Contemporary Art Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Cultural Catalyst / ARROKABE Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 9 of 23
Cultural Catalyst / ARROKABE Arquitecto. Image © Luís Díaz Díaz

Center for New Technologies / Francisco Mangado

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 19 of 23
Center for New Technologies / Francisco Mangado. Image © Roland Halbe

Musical Studies Centre / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 11 of 23
Musical Studies Centre / ENSAMBLE STUDIO. Image

Raíña Fabiola Public School / Giorgio Grassi

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 15 of 23
Raíña Fabiola Public School / Giorgio Grassi . Image © Arquitectura galega (Santiago Rodríguez Caramés), via Flickr under CC BY 2.0

Caramoniña Allotments / Abalo Alonso arquitectos

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 20 of 23
Caramoniña Allotments / Abalo Alonso arquitectos. Image © Hector Santos Diez

Proyecto Hombre / Elsa Urquijo Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 17 of 23
Proyecto Hombre / Elsa Urquijo Arquitectos . Image Courtesy of Elsa Urquijo Arquitectos

Auditorio de Galicia / Julio Cano Lasso + Diego Cano Pinto

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 21 of 23
Auditorio de Galicia / Julio Cano Lasso + Diego Cano Pinto. Image © regueifeiro, via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

"Luis Iglesias" Natural History Museum / César Portela

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 10 of 23
“Luis Iglesias” Natural History Museum / César Portela. Image © Ruben Garcia, via Flickr under CC BY-NC 2.0

Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 7 of 23
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos. Image © Luís Díaz Díaz

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 12 of 23
Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos. Image © Juan Rodríguez

Xunta de Galicia Presidential Complex / Manuel Gallego Jorreto

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 16 of 23
Xunta de Galicia Presidential Complex / Manuel Gallego Jorreto. Image © Arquitectura galega (Santiago Rodríguez Caramés), via Flickr under CC BY 2.0

Polideportivo de San Clemente / Josef Paul Kleihues

Save this picture!
Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design - Image 14 of 23
© Arquitectura galega (Santiago Rodríguez Caramés), via Flickr under CC BY 2.0

We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Related Article

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design" 24 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029069/santiago-de-compostela-architecture-city-guide-exploring-spains-pilgrimage-heritage-and-modern-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags