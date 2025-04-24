Santiago de Compostela Architecture City Guide: Exploring Spain’s Pilgrimage Heritage and Modern Design

Santiago de Compostela, located in northwestern Spain, is celebrated worldwide as the final destination of the historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. The city's architectural identity is deeply rooted in its UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic center, where Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque styles converge. Iconic landmarks like the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral and its surrounding plazas embody Spain's rich cultural and spiritual legacy, forming the heart of this timeless urban fabric.
In recent decades, Santiago has evolved into a hub for contemporary architectural exploration, blending its historic charm with modern interventions. Projects such as Eisenman Architects' City of Culture reflect an ambitious dialogue between avant-garde design and Galicia's natural landscape. Complementing this are works by Álvaro Siza Vieira, Arata Isozaki, Francisco Mangado, and other renowned architects, who incorporate local materials and forms into forward-thinking designs. Together, these works position Santiago de Compostela as a dynamic architectural destination within Spain's broader cultural narrative.
Read on to discover some of Santiago de Compostela's architectural highlights, featuring 21 historical, modern, and contemporary projects that showcase Spain's Galicia region as a vibrant center of design and innovation.
Related ArticleValencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub
Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela
Praza do Obradoiro
The City of Culture / Eisenman Architects
Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
A Trisca Socio-Cultural Centre / John Hejduk + Antonio Sanmartín + Elena Cánovas + Leonardo Rietti
Santiago de Compostela Bus Station / IDOM
SGAE Central Office in Santiago de Compostela / ENSAMBLE STUDIO
High-Speed Station, Pedestrian Walkway and Clara Campoamor Square / Estudio Herreros
Galician Center of Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza Vieira
Cultural Catalyst / ARROKABE Arquitectos
Center for New Technologies / Francisco Mangado
Musical Studies Centre / ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Raíña Fabiola Public School / Giorgio Grassi
Caramoniña Allotments / Abalo Alonso arquitectos
Proyecto Hombre / Elsa Urquijo Arquitectos
Auditorio de Galicia / Julio Cano Lasso + Diego Cano Pinto
"Luis Iglesias" Natural History Museum / César Portela
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos
Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos
Xunta de Galicia Presidential Complex / Manuel Gallego Jorreto
Polideportivo de San Clemente / Josef Paul Kleihues
We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.