Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Czechia
  5. Duhovka Elementary School / ra15

Duhovka Elementary School / ra15

Save

Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, WoodDuhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingDuhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassDuhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Exterior PhotographyDuhovka Elementary School / ra15 - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Prague, Czechia
  • Architects: ra15
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Radek Úlehla
  • Lead Architects: Radek Lampa, Libor Hrdoušek, Kateřina Havlová, Hana Púčeková, Oksana Džabarjan, Oleg Kovalyuk, Jana Věnečková, David Skalický
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Wood
© Radek Úlehla

Text description provided by the architects. Our environment significantly impacts our quality of life, and this is even more true for the spaces where we learn. Students at the Czech-English Montessori Elementary School Duhovka have now gained an improved learning environment with the expansion of a middle school and the enhancement of the service standards and comfort for students and staff. Throughout the project, functionality, and quality of space were key considerations. The Montessori approach to education is based on the philosophy: "Help me do it myself," which encourages children's autonomy in the learning process. To fulfill this philosophy, a stimulating environment that meets children's mental developmental needs during their sensitive periods is essential. However, this also places higher demands on space and its use.

Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Exterior Photography
© Radek Úlehla
Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Radek Úlehla
Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Image 17 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Wood
© Radek Úlehla

Thoughtful Integration with the Surroundings - The new classrooms and the gymnasium extension were designed in response to spatial and urban planning constraints while minimizing the impact on nearby buildings. The third-floor extension was conceived as a single-story, recessed structure compared to the existing building footprint. The avant-corps and the gymnasium extension were adapted to be used as outdoor terraces connected to the corridor, an art studio, and a science lab.

Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Lighting
© Radek Úlehla
Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Radek Úlehla

A Space That Adapts to Children - The Montessori method requires a different spatial arrangement than traditional classrooms. Each pair of core classrooms is interconnected, allowing students to move seamlessly between them. This setup supports flexible teaching methods and an individualized approach to learning. The layout also aligns with the existing sanitary facilities, positioned between the core classrooms. Each classroom is equipped with personal lockers for students, a kitchenette for food preparation, and a relaxation zone for downtime. The rest of the space is kept open to allow for a variety of teaching approaches.

Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass
© Radek Úlehla
Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Image 18 of 23
Section - Longitudinal

Wood, Metal, and Glass - Considering the load-bearing capacity of the original structure, the vertical extension was built using a wooden framework, which remains exposed in the interior. Wood is also featured in the built-in furniture and gymnasium cladding. In combination with glass, it plays a dominant role in the classrooms, contributing to ample daylight and excellent acoustics—creating optimal conditions for concentration and effective learning. Both extensions' facades are clad in durable metal sheeting. On the gymnasium, the metal panels resemble traditional wooden shingles, while on the classroom extension, they form vertical strips that transform into shading louvers around the windows, adding lightness and dynamic contrast to the robust contours of the original two-story building.

Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Exterior Photography
© Radek Úlehla

A Place for Creativity and Movement - The expansion ensured new specialized spaces, including an art studio with a science lab, a faculty lounge, and a multimedia room. The art studio and lab connect to the outdoors through two spacious side terraces, providing additional areas for teaching and creative activities. These spaces allow students to gain hands-on experience with carefully prepared equipment, a cornerstone of Montessori education. The new gymnasium extension seamlessly links indoor sports facilities with the adjacent outdoor playground. Designed to open like welcoming arms to the garden, the flexible layout enables smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor activities—once again reinforcing the importance of interactive learning. With its modern design, natural lighting, and adaptable spaces, this project has created an inspiring environment where learning becomes a joyful process of discovery.

Save this picture!
Duhovka Elementary School / ra15 - Exterior Photography
© Radek Úlehla

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ra15
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolCzechia
Cite: "Duhovka Elementary School / ra15" 12 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028887/duhovka-elementary-school-ra15> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags