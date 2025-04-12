Duhovka Elementary School / ra15

+ 18

• Prague, Czechia Architects: ra15

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Radek Úlehla

Lead Architects: Radek Lampa, Libor Hrdoušek, Kateřina Havlová, Hana Púčeková, Oksana Džabarjan, Oleg Kovalyuk, Jana Věnečková, David Skalický

Client: Duhovka Group

Custom Made Furniture: klrink

Lighting Supplier: ZG Lighting Czech Republic

City: Prague

Country: Czechia

Text description provided by the architects. Our environment significantly impacts our quality of life, and this is even more true for the spaces where we learn. Students at the Czech-English Montessori Elementary School Duhovka have now gained an improved learning environment with the expansion of a middle school and the enhancement of the service standards and comfort for students and staff. Throughout the project, functionality, and quality of space were key considerations. The Montessori approach to education is based on the philosophy: "Help me do it myself," which encourages children's autonomy in the learning process. To fulfill this philosophy, a stimulating environment that meets children's mental developmental needs during their sensitive periods is essential. However, this also places higher demands on space and its use.

Thoughtful Integration with the Surroundings - The new classrooms and the gymnasium extension were designed in response to spatial and urban planning constraints while minimizing the impact on nearby buildings. The third-floor extension was conceived as a single-story, recessed structure compared to the existing building footprint. The avant-corps and the gymnasium extension were adapted to be used as outdoor terraces connected to the corridor, an art studio, and a science lab.

A Space That Adapts to Children - The Montessori method requires a different spatial arrangement than traditional classrooms. Each pair of core classrooms is interconnected, allowing students to move seamlessly between them. This setup supports flexible teaching methods and an individualized approach to learning. The layout also aligns with the existing sanitary facilities, positioned between the core classrooms. Each classroom is equipped with personal lockers for students, a kitchenette for food preparation, and a relaxation zone for downtime. The rest of the space is kept open to allow for a variety of teaching approaches.

Wood, Metal, and Glass - Considering the load-bearing capacity of the original structure, the vertical extension was built using a wooden framework, which remains exposed in the interior. Wood is also featured in the built-in furniture and gymnasium cladding. In combination with glass, it plays a dominant role in the classrooms, contributing to ample daylight and excellent acoustics—creating optimal conditions for concentration and effective learning. Both extensions' facades are clad in durable metal sheeting. On the gymnasium, the metal panels resemble traditional wooden shingles, while on the classroom extension, they form vertical strips that transform into shading louvers around the windows, adding lightness and dynamic contrast to the robust contours of the original two-story building.

A Place for Creativity and Movement - The expansion ensured new specialized spaces, including an art studio with a science lab, a faculty lounge, and a multimedia room. The art studio and lab connect to the outdoors through two spacious side terraces, providing additional areas for teaching and creative activities. These spaces allow students to gain hands-on experience with carefully prepared equipment, a cornerstone of Montessori education. The new gymnasium extension seamlessly links indoor sports facilities with the adjacent outdoor playground. Designed to open like welcoming arms to the garden, the flexible layout enables smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor activities—once again reinforcing the importance of interactive learning. With its modern design, natural lighting, and adaptable spaces, this project has created an inspiring environment where learning becomes a joyful process of discovery.