Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards

Following two exciting weeks of nominations, ArchDaily's readers have evaluated over 500 projects and selected 15 finalists for the Building of the Year Award China. Architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have inspired ArchDaily readers the most, which also reveal the growing trend of Chinese architecture.

Among the 15 finalists of the 2025 China Building of the Year Award, we can see a gradual shift in focus from large-scale public buildings to rural revitalization, community public spaces, exploration of new typology of school and small-scale interior spaces. People are paying more attention to their personal needs and living experiences as well as the surrounding spaces. We can also observe how different firms are responding to the needs of cities and users during the period of transformation in the real estate.

Before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to highlight the values of this awards process — as the world's largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers. Here are the 15 finalists of the 2025 China Building of the Year Award, and the voting period will run from April 2nd to April 9th, 11:59 PM (Beijing Time), 2025. The final winners will be announced on April 10th, 2025. Click here to see the details and how to vote.

Dongguan Songshan Lake Banyan Tree Resort / gad

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 11 of 16
Dongguan Songshan Lake Banyan Tree Resort / gad. Image © STUDIO FANG

The Orchestra Park / SoBA

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 15 of 16
The Orchestra Park / SoBA. Image © Holi

House 122 / cold lab

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 14 of 16
House 122 / cold lab. Image © STUDIO FANG

Park - Tech (Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park Phase III) / SOPA

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 5 of 16
Park - Tech (Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park Phase III) / SOPA. Image © Mingzhan Zhao

Living Room of Dawu Village / Not A Studio

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 10 of 16
Living Room of Dawu Village / Not A Studio. Image © Y³ STUDIO

Dongqian Lake Club Houses / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 3 of 16
Dongqian Lake Club Houses / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira. Image © HouPictures

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 8 of 16
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making. Image © Minjie Wang

Xin'an Haibei Kindergarten Renovation / Atelier Diagonal

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 4 of 16
Xin'an Haibei Kindergarten Renovation / Atelier Diagonal. Image © Chao Zhang

Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 9 of 16
Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Image © CreatAR Images

Shunde Yunlu Wetland Museum / Studio Link-Arc

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 2 of 16
Shunde Yunlu Wetland Museum / Studio Link-Arc. Image © Tian Fangfang

Ms. Liu's Home / Jin Qiuye Studio

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 16 of 16
Ms. Liu's Home / Jin Qiuye Studio. Image © Liu Liyuan

FUTIAN High-School Campus / reMIX studio

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 13 of 16
FUTIAN High-School Campus / reMIX studio. Image © Kangyu Hu

A Place for Fashion and Culture Retail Conversion / gmp Architects

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 12 of 16
A Place for Fashion and Culture Retail Conversion / gmp Architects. Image © CreatAR Images

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 6 of 16
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit. Image © ChillShine Studio

say architects Community Office / say architects

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 7 of 16
say architects Community Office / say architects. Image © Wen Studio

The 2025 Building of the Year Award China is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. "Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2025 Building of the Year Awards" 01 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028643/meet-the-15-finalists-in-archdaily-chinas-2025-building-of-the-year-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags