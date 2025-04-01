Healing Light: The Impact of "Liter of Light" on Community Well-Being

Save this picture! Cortesia de Litro de Luz

Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most revolutionary and impactful. During Brazil's energy crisis in 2002, mechanic Alfredo Moser developed an accessible and effective way to illuminate indoor spaces during the day. Using only a PET bottle installed on the roof, filled with water and bleach, he harnessed the refraction of sunlight to bring brightness to spaces previously immersed in darkness. In self-built homes, where successive extensions often compromise natural light and ventilation, this solution makes a significant difference. Named the "Moser lamp," the invention produces illumination equivalent to a 60W bulb and gained worldwide recognition through various reports. Since then, the project has continued to evolve and adapt to the needs of modern communities, transforming lives through a solution that is as simple as it is highly intelligent.

In 2011, Filipino Illac Diaz, founder of the MyShelter Foundation, learned about this idea and adopted it to create the "Liter of Light" movement, aiming to bring sustainable lighting to communities without access to electricity. In Brazil, the organization began its activities in 2014. "In fact, when Liter of Light started in Brazil, it was no longer using PET bottles. We never really installed the Moser lamp, except for an initial action in Florianópolis. Since then, we have always used solar systems," explains Tayane Costa, Marketing and Partnerships Manager at Liter of Light Brazil. This choice allowed their solutions to provide lighting at night as well, significantly increasing their impact. Since then, the organization has grown and strengthened its presence, reaching around 150 communities in Brazil. Its goal is to provide safe and sustainable lighting, empowering communities throughout the process and, in doing so, improving quality of life and safety in the areas it serves.

Technological Solutions and Community Well-Being

Lighting directly affects physical and mental health, providing safety and enabling people to carry out essential activities, such as studying and working, even after dark. Although it may seem unimaginable, it is estimated that over 600 million people still lack access to electricity. "Our work is much more about the social impact than the technological aspect. Lighting is just one small part of the many transformations we bring to these communities," emphasizes Tayane. With the arrival of light, many communities strengthen their social bonds and create a more united environment, ready to thrive collectively.

Currently, the organization develops three main solutions to bring sustainable lighting to communities without electricity access: solar streetlights, solar lanterns, and fixed indoor lighting systems. Each of these technologies has a direct impact on the safety, health, and well-being of the people they serve.

Solar streetlights for outdoor lighting are built using accessible materials and simple technology, incorporating PET bottles, small solar panels, batteries, and LED bulbs. These streetlights enhance safety in communities living in darkness, reducing the risks of accidents and crime at night. Additionally, they support local development by enabling small businesses and community activities to continue operating even after sunset.

Solar lanterns are portable solutions that can be used both indoors and in outdoor spaces, such as common areas and workplaces. They provide a safe and sustainable alternative to kerosene lamps, which pose health and environmental risks. In addition to illuminating spaces, these lanterns enable residents to carry out daily activities such as reading, studying, and artisanal production, fostering education and income generation.

Fixed indoor systems are installed in homes and community spaces, ensuring continuous lighting powered by solar energy. This improves families' quality of life by providing greater comfort indoors and increasing productivity in schools and community centers. Additionally, these systems help reduce reliance on costly and polluting energy sources, promoting a more sustainable future.

More recently, the NGO has expanded its impact through innovative solutions, such as the implementation of solar freezers, which help preserve food and medications.

Challenges and Growth

From the beginning, one of the biggest challenges was creating an effective community engagement methodology. "Our work is largely based on contact with the community. The solution stays with the community, and part of the maintenance is also carried out by them," highlights Tayane. Since the project depends directly on the participation of the residents, it was crucial to establish a model that ensured local involvement and maintenance of the solutions. Over time, this methodology has been refined, and today it allows Liter of Light to operate efficiently in various regions.

The selection of the communities to be benefited takes into account several factors, with the main one being the need for access to energy. "Our main focus is to increase our efforts in the region that most lacks lighting, which, in the case of Brazil, is the North region," emphasizes Tayane. Additionally, the financial and logistical feasibility of the project is also considered, as well as the level of community involvement.

Reach, Expansion, and Future Plans

Since its creation, the international project has provided light to more than 1.5 million people in over 30 countries, bringing hope and safety to regions without reliable access to electricity. In addition to combating darkness, the technology significantly contributes to reducing the use of kerosene lamps, a common source of lighting in remote communities. This also helps decrease respiratory issues, reduce the risk of fires, and cut CO₂ emissions.

The future of Liter of Light in Brazil involves expanding its activities through incentive laws and partnerships with various companies. In addition to lighting, the initiative has also been investing in professional training. One of the most recent projects is the offer of free courses to train photovoltaic system installers, focusing on residents of the communities served. "Many residents tell us that they would like to work with solar energy but lack the means to get trained. That's why we offer free courses with support for transportation and meals," explains Tayane.

In other words, more than just bringing light, Liter of Light is lighting the way to new opportunities, proving that social innovation can transform realities in a sustainable and accessible way. By creating safer, more connected, and functional spaces, the NGO directly contributes to the well-being and social healing of these communities.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Building Wellbeing: Designing Spaces for Healing, presented in collaboration with the Hushoffice.

With its line of A-class pods Hushoffice helps create acoustically balanced workplaces that offer great environment for collaboration and focus, foster employee wellbeing, and accommodate the needs of neurodiverse staff, as well as employees with motor impairments.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.