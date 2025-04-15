Kalle Neukoelln Department Store Revitalization / Max Dudler

+ 9

Lead Team: Alexander Bonte, Hwa-Jong Park

Design Team: Hanna Wewer, Georg Tanner

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The "Kalle Neukölln" project revitalizes the former Quelle department store on Karl-Marx-Straße in Berlin. This large-scale building, including a 1970s parking garage, is a key Neukölln landmark. Berlin-based developer MREI is transforming the site into a creative hub, while Max Dudler is redesigning the façades. The concept follows the principle of "rethinking instead of demolishing," preserving the building's embodied energy. The result is a contemporary space for work, culture, and social interaction—serving as a model for the sustainable repurposing of retail properties.

Covering 40,000 m², "Kalle Neukölln" integrates collaboration, culture, and enjoyment. The project includes 26,000 m² of office space, 4,000 m² of retail, 4,000 m² of rooftop gardens, and a 6,000 m² market hall with gastronomy and event spaces. This transformation signals the reinvention of Karl-Marx-Straße as a dynamic urban center. The diverse mix of uses benefits tenants, visitors, and the entire neighborhood. By activating spaces from the basement to the rooftop, the project serves as an inspiration for reimagining neglected urban sites.

The façade design divides the complex into two distinct sections: The Karl-Marx-Straße side features a bright stone loggia, while the former parking garage on Ganghofer Straße is clad in bronze-colored metal. The site of the old spiral parking ramp is being repurposed as a "Winter Garden"—an event space that connects both buildings. The redesign ensures better integration into the surrounding architecture while making the transformation visibly striking.

The original 1970 Quelle department store, designed by Hendel-Haseloff-Hotzel, was a brutalist megastructure. However, its utopian spirit was lost when it was converted into a SinnLeffers store in the 1990s, and the parking garage became increasingly obsolete. The original concrete structure, with spans of up to 24 meters, remains exposed, showcasing its monumental aesthetic. Retaining this structure significantly improves the project's CO₂ balance compared to a new wooden building, making it a sustainable model for urban renewal.

The transformation of retail requires rethinking public spaces and reshaping urban centers. Many city department stores occupy crucial urban locations, yet there is often no clear strategy for their future. Successful redevelopment requires close collaboration with social and political stakeholders. The Berlin-based firm Realace developed the initial concept, which was refined in partnership with local authorities. Key aspects such as usage models, mobility, and cultural integration were carefully considered. While Max Dudler led the architectural transformation, Aukett + Heese managed the interior realization.

"Kalle Neukölln" is also designed for extraordinary events. MREI has established strong ties with local groups, facilitating temporary uses such as the "48h Neukölln" art festival. The unique mix of tenants further reflects the project's distinctive appeal. The building is now home to the CODE University of Applied Sciences, SoundCloud, Rough Trade, the startup accelerator Delta, and flexible "Kiez" offices for freelancers and small businesses.