Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic

Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic

Sponsored Content
Save

In the world of urbanization, space is becoming a scarce commodity. Cities are bursting at the seams, with limited space for both private and public development. This creates a need for a shift towards more efficient urban planning that would combine aesthetic design with high functionality. MPSystem robotic parking offers the perfect solution by combining function and architectural design freedom.

Freedom of Design

One of the most compelling aspects of robotic parking is the freedom it offers architects in the design process. MPSystem's team of experienced engineers offers free consultation & layout design of the parking area, and collaborates directly with the architects during the design stage ensuring the final solution is fully optimized.

By being present in the design process from an early stage, MPSystem fully customizes the product and adapts it to fit the needs of the project, allowing seamless integration of the parking area into various architectural styles—whether sleek modernist facades, heritage buildings, or more organic, green designs.

This provides the architects with a creative space to reimagine the role of parking within their projects, turning a traditionally utilitarian space into an opportunity for creative exploration, making parking an integral part of the building's identity.

Save this picture!
Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic - Image 8 of 9
Courtesy of MPSystem

Urban Integration & Functionality

With successful implementations across residential, commercial, and public buildings, MPSystem integrates the parking area into the city without disrupting its architectural vision. The fully customizable system offers a flexible solution that can be incorporated into the design of virtually any building type, from high-rise residential complexes where land value is at a premium, to large-scale commercial developments that need to maximize floor area.

The integration of MPSystem technology reduces the visual clutter and land waste of traditional parking garages, while maximizing usable space for other urban functions—whether that's retail, office space, or public parks. By providing an option of compact storage both bellow and above ground, with a ceiling height just high enough to fit the cars, MPSystem provides an opportunity to developers and architects to rethink the allocation of space.

Save this picture!
Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic - Image 3 of 9
Courtesy of MPSystem
Save this picture!
Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic - Image 4 of 9
Courtesy of MPSystem

User Experience

MPSystem takes a user-centric approach to design, making time and efficiency the main goal behind their product development. The "Drop & Go" feature, in combination with various access control options, allows users to quickly and easily leave their vehicle on the platform while the robots take care of the rest. The remote monitoring SCADA system and access control can be integrated into a waiting area, offering real-time parking and car retrieval updates for a seamless user experience.

Save this picture!
Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic - Image 6 of 9
Courtesy of MPSystem
Save this picture!
Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic - Image 7 of 9
Courtesy of MPSystem

Free consultation and layout design can be requested through an Online Layout Form or by directly contacting the MPSystem team.

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "Architects, Take Note: The Future of Parking Is Robotic" 24 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027900/architects-take-note-the-future-of-parking-is-robotic> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags