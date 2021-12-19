We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Hyde Sukhumvit 11 Building / Architects 49

Hyde Sukhumvit 11 Building / Architects 49

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the prime Sukhumvit 11 area, close to Bangkok’s commercial district, Hyde 11 reflects Nana Road’s vibrant, urban atmosphere and offers its residents a luxurious metropolitan lifestyle. The dual tower design maximizes floor area and automated parking provides space efficiency and convenience. The condominium towers where tested and modeled through a rigorous design process to ensure the residences’ comfort and tranquility.

Master Plan
The resulting design resembles a diamond’s crystalized bond, further emphasized in the geometric roof structures and repeated on the exterior aluminum fins and triangular cladding of each tower. These features are not only visually iconic structures, but also serve as shading mechanisms to protect the building envelope from direct sunlight.

Detail
With immaculate city views, swimming pools, gyms, co-working space and other common areas are zoned on upper levels to embrace Bangkok city’s skyline. Green areas at various locations in and around the buildings soften the rigid structure, creating a cool, green environment at Hyde 11.

Project location

Soi Sukhumvit 11, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Architects 49
Products

Steel, Concrete

