Liu Jiakun and the Reinvention of Tradition in Chinese Architecture

Save this picture! Rebirth Brick. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects

The world watches China's development with a mix of admiration, curiosity, and apprehension. From massive infrastructure projects—such as hydroelectric plants and a modern high-speed rail network—to the emergence of entire cities built from scratch, the country showcases an ambitious growth strategy and an impressive capacity for execution. However, this rapid progress also brings significant challenges and stark contrasts. On one hand, modernity asserts itself in futuristic skyscrapers and cutting-edge technology; on the other, there remains a pressing need to preserve the country's rich cultural and historical heritage, reflected in ancient temples, imperial palaces, and historic cities.

Rapid urban growth has also introduced issues such as overcrowding, environmental pollution, increasing social inequality, and the loss of agricultural land. Large-scale urbanization has led to the disappearance of traditional villages, environmental degradation, and the homogenization of architecture and lifestyles in many Chinese cities. It is within this context that Liu Jiakun, awarded the 2025 Pritzker Prize, stands out for his subtle yet profoundly transformative architectural approach. His work responds to these and other challenges of Chinese society while valuing traditional materials and techniques, as well as the creation of communal spaces.

His work fuses Chinese vernacular techniques with modern materials, resulting in buildings that are innovative, sustainable, and deeply rooted in their context. He frequently uses local materials such as rammed earth, brick, and wood, reinforcing the connection between his structures and regional building traditions. This approach not only preserves cultural continuity but also allows his buildings to integrate harmoniously into their surroundings.

Furthermore, by working with materials familiar to local artisans and builders, Jiakun enhances the feasibility and efficiency of construction processes. The Pritzker Prize jury particularly highlighted his "reverence for culture, history, and nature," emphasizing his ability to create buildings that strengthen communities while respecting historical and natural contexts. This sensitivity is evident in West Village, a multifunctional complex in Chengdu that transforms an urban block into a vibrant communal space, integrating housing, commerce, and public areas around a central courtyard. The project's materiality reflects Jiakun's philosophy: the main structure uses exposed concrete, ensuring durability and an expressive character, while brick and wood elements establish a visual and tactile connection with Chinese vernacular architecture. Large glass panels create continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces, promoting transparency and spatial fluidity. Additionally, carefully integrated landscaping reinforces the concept of collective space, transforming the courtyard into an active meeting point for the community.

Jiakun also frequently juxtaposes natural and industrial materials, creating a subtle dialogue between tradition and modernity. Instead of relying on excessive ornamentation, his minimalist compositions highlight the inherent beauty of materials, allowing their integrity to remain visible. This respect for materials results in structures that age gracefully and require minimal maintenance, reflecting his sustainable and timeless architectural approach.

His commitment to sustainability extends to material reuse, incorporating recycled wood, bricks, and industrial elements to reduce environmental impact. A striking example of this approach is the Rebirth Bricks, developed after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. Instead of discarding the debris from destroyed buildings, Jiakun transformed them into a new construction material, giving them new life and meaning.

The process involved collecting and breaking down the rubble, which was then mixed with wheat straw fibers and cement to create a durable composite. After molding and curing, the resulting bricks were incorporated into various projects, such as the Shui Jing Fang Museum in Chengdu and the Novartis Shanghai Campus. More than just a technically efficient solution, these bricks symbolize architecture's ability to reconstruct not only physical spaces but also the memory and identity of a community, becoming an emblem of resilience and sustainability in architecture.

The use of traditional materials and construction techniques reflects Jiakun's philosophy of creating architecture that is deeply rooted in its environment and daily life while also making bold and expressive statements. In his official statement upon receiving the Pritzker Prize, encapsulating his approach to design: adaptive, respectful, and profoundly attuned to its surroundings. Unlike architects who impose their vision regardless of context, Jiakun allows the site to inform and shape his architecture, ensuring that his buildings become natural extensions of their environments:

I have always aspired to be like water—permeating a place without imposing a fixed form, infiltrating the local environment and its essence. Over time, the water gradually solidifies, transforming into architecture and perhaps even into the highest form of human spiritual creation. Yet, it still retains all the qualities of that place, both good and bad.

Liu Jiakun's work demonstrates that architectural innovation does not require a break from tradition. On the contrary, his buildings prove that the past can be a valuable resource for the future, offering solutions deeply rooted in cultural and environmental contexts. His work balances tradition and modernity, pragmatism and experimentation, always with a sensitive and conscious approach. By integrating vernacular techniques, recycled materials, and a strong sense of place, Jiakun creates architecture that not only stands out visually but also generates significant social and environmental impact. His legacy sets an important precedent: sustainability is not just about new technologies but also about respecting and adapting local knowledge.

In an era of rapid urbanization and environmental crises, Jiakun's architecture serves as a model for a future in which buildings are not mere objects, but vital and integrated parts of their communities. His work reminds us that the most enduring architecture is not necessarily the most technologically advanced, but the one that understands and embraces the essence of its place and people.



